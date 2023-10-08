What! People of Gurdaspur BOYCOTT Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2, read more to find out why

Gadar 2 is soon going to release. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film is going to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023. There is a lot of excitement around the same. It was in 2001 that Gadar: Ek Prem Katha released and proved to be a hurricane at the box office.
Also read - Exclusive! Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 or Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, which film has a better pre-release buzz? Film business expert reveals

It turned out to be one of the biggest successes in Sunny Deol's career and also among the highest grosser of all time. Now, all eyes are on the box office collection of Gadar 2. While everything seems positive for the people, it seems people of Gurdaspur are not happy with Sunny Deol.

As reported by Zee News, a protest against Gadar 2 has begun in Gurdaspur. People are calling for the boycott of the film. It is because Sunny Deol did not visit the place when he visited Sri Darbar Sahib in Amritsar. 

It so happens that Gurdaspur is parliamentary constituency of actor Sunny Deol. The place is just 30 kilometers away from Amritsar and people got offended that the actor did not visit the consistency despite being the MP. Images of people holding banner and calling for boycott have made it to the internet.

Gadar 2 is helmed by Anil Sharma. It stars Sunny Deol as Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel as Sakina. In Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Tara Singh crossed the border for his love Sakina. In Gadar 2, he will be doing so to bring back his son Charanjeet Singh. 

Utkarsh Sharma plays the role of their grown-up son. It is a story about love, a father's bond with his son, India-Pakistan politics and much more. The trailer of Gadar 2 and songs like Main Nikla Gaddi Leke, Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava and more have already grabbed people's attention.

August 11, 2023 is going to be iconic as Gadar 2 is going to clash with Akshay Kumar's film OMG 2. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha had clashed with Aamir Khan's movie Lagaan in 2001. Now, after years, Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar would be clashing at the box office. Apart from these two, Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia's film Jailer is also going to release on August 10.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

