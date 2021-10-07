WHAT! Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl broke up? Both of them have unfollowed each other on Instagram

MUMBAI: Actress Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl are indeed one of the most loved and followed Bollywood couples of all time. We have seen some amazing pictures and posts coming from this side of this wonderful Jodi and getting all the love from the fans. Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have always been the talk of the town for their appearances in public and also giving some major couple and fitness goals together.

We have also seen many yoga and fitness posts coming from this side of this beautiful Jodi which make the fans speechless. And now we have come across something very shocking. We have noticed that actress Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are not following each other on social media handle Instagram.

Yes you heard right Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Is everything ok between Sushmita and Rohman?Are they still together or have they broken up? There is nothing official about it but this news of unfollowing each other is very shocking for all the fans out there.

We really wish that everything is perfect between them as they are one of the most loved and inspiring Bollywood couples and the fans would love to see them happy always.

On the work front actress Sushmita Sen is gearing up for her upcoming web series Arya season 2.

On the work front actress Sushmita Sen is gearing up for her upcoming web series Arya season 2.

