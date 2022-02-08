WHAT! Sushmita Sen hints at reuniting with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, deets inside

MUMBAI: Months after announcing their separation Sushmita Sen and Rohman shawl were spotted together in former’s car where Rohman was seen covering his face from the paps. And there is a lot of speculation that they are planning to reconcile.

A close source to us reveals, " Sushmita and Rohman are friends and they continue to be parents for her daughters. Rohman is no less than a father figure to Renee and Alisah and that is the reason they often meet each other. However, he doesn't want the media glare on him every time and so he was seen covering his face, but there can be a hope of reconciliation as the actress daughter is very fond of him,"

Sushmita Sen’s fans praised how she took this separation in the most dignified manner. Sushmita took to her Instagram and wrote, " We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga". Rohman too shared the same post of Sush for the announcement of their separation.

Sushmita has last seen in Aarya 2 and her power-packed performance left her fans highly impressed and how!

