What! Sushmita Sen revealed fought with Airport Authorities for Her Kids' Passports; Says 'They said pita ka naam'

Despite having an impressive list of professional achievements, she won the hearts of millions of people when she decided to become a mother at the age of 24, adopting her first daughter. She challenged Indian law and the idea of being a single mother.
MUMBAI: The most stunning Bollywood actress, Sushmita Sen, made India proud in 1994 when she won the Miss Universe title. Despite having an impressive list of professional achievements, she won the hearts of millions of people when she decided to become a mother at the age of 24, adopting her first daughter. She challenged Indian law and the idea of being a single mother. Sushmita's life hasn't been simple, though, as she faced numerous obstacles but overcame them all.

Also read: Must read! Sushmita Sen shares her views on actresses surviving in the industry, "The biggest mistake is to expect kindness..."

In a recent interview, Sushmita Sen talked about how difficult it was to get her girls' passports since they insisted on having their father's name listed. Sushmita disclosed that no legal document especially a passport is created in India without the father's name in the video that went viral online. She revealed that getting her girls' passports was really tough for her because they insisted on seeing their father's name.

Sushmita remembered, "I still had a problem at the airport office. I went there and they said, 'Nai, pita ka naam?' Arey bhaiya, likha hai, mai maa hoon. Aap waha par dash likh diijiye na. (They said) 'Nai, nai, yeh nai hoga.'"

Sushmita also revealed that she returned to the court and received her favorite letter to date in another letter. The actress disclosed that they threatened to hold the authorities in "contempt of court" if they failed to include the mother's name. She described the situation as absolute bliss.

At the young age of 24, Sushmita Sen made the audacious choice to adopt her first daughter in the early 2000s. Her age, fertility, and single status constituted the main obstacle in her situation. In addition, it was the first time a fertile young lady had asked the court to adopt her child. Sushmita once shared with Twinkle Khanna how her father responded to a shocking question posed by the judge in the courtroom.

Sushmita remembered asking Twinkle the judge had questioned her father Shubeer Sen about his opinions on his daughter's decision to adoption and whether he was concerned about her marriage following the adoption. A parent would not be pleased with it, Sushmita's father replied, but he hadn't brought his daughter up to be a wife. Sushmita has quoted him as saying, "She has chosen this motherhood and one thing I know my daughter to do is follow through."

Also read: SHOCKING! Sushmita Sen looks unrecognisable; netizens ask, “What the hell happened to her face?”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Bollywoodshaadis

