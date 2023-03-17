What! Taapsee Pannu spills the beans if she will ever talk to Kangana Ranaut, says “problem usse hai…”

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu are two curly haired beauties of Bollywood who are immensely talented and not to mention have been known to speak their minds. The duo had an online tussle a while ago where Kangana’s sister Rangoli reacted to Taapsee’s comments and called her Sasti copy of Kangana. This was due to Taapsee saying that Kangana needs extra filters for her straight forward comments.

Given their heated exchange or words, Taapsee was previously asked during an interview if she would ever talk to Kangana and the Badla actress replied, “Mujhe thodi problem hai, problem usse hai. So uski marzi.”

Looks like Taapsee has no qualms to burry the hatchet if Kangana is ok with it. Rangoli Tandel has slammed Taapsee on many occasions and Kangana has supported her sister. Taapsee has taken it sportingly and even taken the ‘sasti’ comment as a compliment.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Emergency, Chandramukhi 2 while Taapsee will be seen in Dunki, Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?

