What! Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to not release in North Indian multiplexes, here's why

MUMBAI: The makers of Leo, which is gearing up for a pan-Indian release this month, is facing issues with theatre exhibitors in North India. As per reports, most multiplex chains have declined to screen the movie since the Vijay-starrer will release on OTT after a month.

Also read - Wow! Anurag Kashyap spills the beans on being a part of Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo; opens up about his next directorial

The multiplex chains are reportedly demanding that the film only release on OTT after eight weeks. This is contrary to the South Indian industry norms, which allow filmmakers a window period of four weeks for an OTT release.

The move is expected to deal a blow to the 'Leo' filmmakers since they had planned to cash in on the film's pan-Indian appeal. The film, which features an ensemble cast is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj who helmed films like 'Kaithi' and 'Vikram', which were both blockbusters.

Also read - First KGF and now LEO; is Sanjay Dutt the new choice to play a villain for South makers?

There is a lot of anticipation around the film, which revolves around serial killings and a police investigation. Anirudh is the music composer of the film, which also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt and Mathew Thomas in prominent roles.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - onmanorama