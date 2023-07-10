What! Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to not release in North Indian multiplexes, here's why

The makers of Leo, which is gearing up for a pan-Indian release this month, is facing issues with theatre exhibitors in North India. As per reports, most multiplex chains have declined to screen the movie since the Vijay-starrer will release on OTT after a month.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/07/2023 - 22:35
movie_image: 
Thalapathy

MUMBAI: The makers of Leo, which is gearing up for a pan-Indian release this month, is facing issues with theatre exhibitors in North India. As per reports, most multiplex chains have declined to screen the movie since the Vijay-starrer will release on OTT after a month. 

Also read - Wow! Anurag Kashyap spills the beans on being a part of Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo; opens up about his next directorial

The multiplex chains are reportedly demanding that the film only release on OTT after eight weeks. This is contrary to the South Indian industry norms, which allow filmmakers a window period of four weeks for an OTT release.

The move is expected to deal a blow to the 'Leo' filmmakers since they had planned to cash in on the film's pan-Indian appeal. The film, which features an ensemble cast is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj who helmed films like 'Kaithi' and 'Vikram', which were both blockbusters. 

Also read - First KGF and now LEO; is Sanjay Dutt the new choice to play a villain for South makers?

There is a lot of anticipation around the film, which revolves around serial killings and a police investigation. Anirudh is the music composer of the film, which also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt and Mathew Thomas in prominent roles.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - onmanorama 

Leo Thalapathy Vijay Kaithi Vikram Trisha Krishnan Sanjay Dutt Mathew Thomas South TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/07/2023 - 22:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to not release in North Indian multiplexes, here's why
MUMBAI: The makers of Leo, which is gearing up for a pan-Indian release this month, is facing issues with theatre...
Exclusive! Vaibhav wants love from Mrunal and property from Vandana, has a plan for both
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s new show ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’ is a refreshing love story. Starring Mohit Malik and Sayli...
Woah! To all the Anupamaa lovers, here’s Rupali Ganguly from her debut show, check it out
MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as...
Must read! Shahid Kapoor talks about his first impression on Jab We Met, read more
MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is a prolific actor who has made a mark for himself in the 20 years that he has worked in movies...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Sriti Jha shares a special message for Arjit Taneja as he preps for the semi – finale round
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Woah! Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal to join the panel with the rest of the Sharks in Shark Tank India 3
MUMBAI:The makers of the popular TV reality show, Shark Tank India have added another name to the existing panel of...
Recent Stories
Thalapathy
What! Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to not release in North Indian multiplexes, here's why
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shahid
Must read! Shahid Kapoor talks about his first impression on Jab We Met, read more
Tabu
Woah! Tabu talks about playing a police officer in her previous films and a RAW agent in the upcoming one
Ali
Ali Merchant set to make Bollywood debut as a lead, in a film produced by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his brother Faizuddin Siddiqui!
Priyanka
OMG! Priyanka Chopra wants to protect her nieces amid the Sophie Turner - Joe Jonas divorce
Sharad
Happy Birthday Sharad Kelkar!From Bahubaali to XXX: Return of Xander Cage, times when the actor left us speechless with his intense voiceover
Atlee
What! Atlee refers to Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan as 'wife' and 'mother', here's why