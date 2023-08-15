Wow! Anurag Kashyap spills the beans on being a part of Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo; opens up about his next directorial

MUMBAI: Anurag Kashyap is one of the most sought after and talented filmmakers of the country. The director who is currently doing the festival rounds for his Sunny Leone starrer Kennedy spoke about his next directorial. He said, “Now the actor and everybody will hear the script. So let's see. The announcement will happen whenever everything is done. I have just finished the script”

Not just that, but the filmmaker also has a couple of Tamil projects in the pipeline, where he will show his acting skills and one of them is Leo. Speaking about it he said, “They are all amazing filmmakers, and I love working with all of them. Mera fantasy pura kiya. I put out in the universe that I have a fantasy to have this amazing sequence in a Lokesh Kanagaraj film. Then Lokesh saw the interview, and called to say, ‘Sir come, I have written something for you’. See if you are a cinephile and you love something, the filmmakers also like and appreciate that. So it was a great experience.”

Anurag also excitedly opened up about his film Kennedy being shown at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. He said, “Kennedy being a closing film in itself is an honor. At festivals, it’s like you meet your own people, a community of filmmakers that all come together from South East Asia. It's great fun.”

