What! The Surprising Choice Before Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay: Dharmendra's Revelation

MUMBAI: Unravelling a fascinating anecdote from Bollywood lore reveals a surprising twist in the casting of the legendary film Sholay:

In the annals of Indian cinema, Sholay stands tall as a masterpiece, etching its place in the hearts of cinephiles worldwide. Yet, behind its stellar ensemble cast lay an intriguing casting decision that altered the course of Bollywood history.

Originally, the role of Jai in Sholay wasn't earmarked for Amitabh Bachchan. Instead, it was Shatrughan Sinha who was being considered for the iconic character. However, fate took a different turn when Dharmendra, the charismatic Veeru of Sholay, intervened.

Also Read:Shocking! Amitabh Bachchan recalls an astonishing incident from the film Sholay set when Dharmendra fired a real gun; Says 'Main Bach Gaya'

During the film's casting deliberations, Dharmendra, known for his keen eye for talent, advocated for Amitabh Bachchan to essay the role of Jai. His persuasive recommendation swayed the makers, redirecting the trajectory of the film's casting.

In a candid revelation on Aap Ki Adalat, Dharmendra disclosed how Shatrughan Sinha reacted to his decision. Despite initial disappointment from Sinha, Dharmendra explained that Amitabh had approached him first, prompting his endorsement for the role.

The historic release of Sholay on August 15, 1975, not only rewrote box office records but also cemented its status as a cinematic gem. Over its initial run from 1975 to 1980, Sholay amassed a staggering Rs 15 crore. Its lifetime worldwide box office collection reached Rs 30 crore, a testament to its enduring popularity.

In a cinematic landscape rich with tales of serendipitous casting, the revelation of Dharmendra's pivotal recommendation for Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay stands as a testament to the unpredictability and magic of Bollywood.

Also Read: Must read! Javed Akhtar refutes the rumours of Sholay and Zanjeer being copied from western films

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: DNA