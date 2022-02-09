What! There was a time when John Abraham was asked if he had an alternate name that could be used in films, Deets Inside

MUMBAI: John Abraham has been one of the most successful and gorgeous actors in Bollywood and has been entertaining the audience for a long long time now. There was a lot of craze that developed after his film, ‘Dhoom’, not just around the spunky bikes, but after John himself.

He was called Farhan Irani as his mother’s maiden name is Irani. However, he wasn’t aware that he would be asked to change his name. He is baptized as ‘John Abraham’ but during the early stages in his career he was asked to change his name.

He spilled the beans on the same during the Simmy Garewal show. He told her, “there was a movie called Aitbaar before Jism, the producer asked me, ‘John, don’t you have another name?’ So I responded, ‘Yes I know John Abraham sounds like a person who has pizzas and burgers in his house and who cannot fit in here,’ like an angrez.”

He added saying that he did have an Irani name, Farhan and a lot of people said why don’t you use Farhan in the films as the Khans were doing well. There was Salman, Aamir and Sharukh Khan, and there could be a Farhan.

He revealed that he was Farhan Irani as his mother’s maiden name was Irani but he was baptized as John Abraham. He said he was proud of his name and why would he change it for anyone in the world!

Credits: Koimoi