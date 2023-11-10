What! Tom Holland was rumoured to be dating Sophie Turner's close friend Nadia Parkes before Zendaya

One of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood at this point is Tom Holland. While being our neighborhood Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the man has tried his hands at several genres and has done some impressive things with those films.
Tom Holland

MUMBAI: One of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood at this point is Tom Holland. While being our neighborhood Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the man has tried his hands at several genres and has done some impressive things with those films. 

Also read - Zendaya opens up on ‘pulling a look’ for the virtual Emmys 2020 ceremony

He was even considered to play James Bond at one point if those rumors are believed to be true. Along with his professional life, his personal life has also been in the limelight. His relationship with co-star Zendaya has always been the talk of the town, but do you know who the actor dated before the Dune star?

Tom and his dating life has always been a point of curiosity. His relationship with Zendaya Nadia is the most public he has ever gone about his personal life. 

And even then, he has never said they are dating on record; there are just pictures, if you have observed. But before the Dune star came, Holland was completely private about the relationship aspect of his life.

If you are unaware, before Tom Holland and Zendaya sealed their relationship for us with that kiss in July, 2021, the world was confused about who the Spider-Man Star was actually dating. 

In 2020, it was said that he is close friends with his co-star, and he is actually in a relationship with British actor Nadia Parkes. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Interestingly, according to The Things, Nadia Parkes is the best friend of Sophie Turner, and she met Tom at Sophie and Joe Jonas’ engagement party. 

Their relationship was undercover all the time, and Tom never ever spoke about it. While there were several spotting and multiple pictures of her on his Instagram, the ‘yes we are dating’ was never said.

Also read - Woah! Zendaya calls out Hollywood's beauty standards and talks about colorism in the industry

It was even rumored that Tom Holland and Nadia Parkes moved in together at the beginning of the pandemic. But their dynamic went nowhere ahead. Soon, Tom was linked to Zendaya, and their driveway kiss was a confirmation. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi

