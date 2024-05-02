What! Undisputed Box Office King Post-Pandemic: Sanjay Dutt Surpasses Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, and Vijay with Rs 3100 Crore Blockbuster Earnings

In the post-pandemic resurgence of Indian cinema, one name stands tall, outshining the biggest stars of Bollywood and regional cinema alike.
movie_image: 
Vijay

MUMBAI : Sanjay Dutt, despite not taking the lead in films since 2020, has emerged as an unparalleled box office powerhouse, grossing a staggering Rs 3100 crore worldwide.

The actor's journey began in 2022 with a pivotal role as the antagonist in the Kannada blockbuster, KGF Chapter 2, raking in an impressive Rs 1200 crore. While his subsequent releases, Samrat Prithviraj and Shamshera, faced mixed outcomes, they still contributed to a combined gross of Rs 154 crore.

In 2023, Sanjay Dutt continued his streak with two more blockbusters. His villainous role in Vijay's Leo added Rs 607 crore to his remarkable tally. Additionally, a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan added another substantial chunk, with the film crossing Rs 1150 crore worldwide. Collectively, his releases since 2020 have catapulted him to an unprecedented milestone, surpassing the Rs 3000 crore mark – a feat unmatched by any other Indian actor.

While Shah Rukh Khan has been a force to reckon with, boasting a combined gross of over Rs 2600 crore from his three releases in 2023, it's evident that Sanjay Dutt's impact at the box office eclipses even the Badshah of Bollywood. Ranbir Kapoor, Prabhas, Thalapathy Vijay, and Rajinikanth, with their respective successes, find themselves trailing behind Sanjay Dutt's unmatched box office dominance.

As the undisputed box office king post-pandemic, Sanjay Dutt's cinematic journey proves that age and roles need not hinder a star's ability to command the silver screen.

