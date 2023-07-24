What! Varun Dhawan says, “Bawaal had an incredible impact on people”, netizens slam actor and compare film to Adipurush

Lead actor Varun recently shared a gratitude post for fans who watched his movie and how the film has impacted the lives of many.Netizens are not very happy with Varun’s choice of words for the film
MUMBAI: Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Bawaal released on Amazon Prime Video on 21st July. It stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The film revolves around two very different people falling in love and how their trip to Europe brings new revelations in their lives. The film has come under the scanner and called insensitive and indifferent to the references of Adolf Hitler and the holocaust in World War 2. 

Also Read: Oh No! Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal falls prey to piracy

Lead actor Varun recently shared a gratitude post for fans who watched his movie and how the film has impacted the lives of many. His post read, “Ajju bhaiya ne Mahual bana diya .

Thank u for giving bawaal a place In Your heart. I have never received so many calls for any film of mine. The impact this film is having on people is incredible. It’s a conversation starter about the fake image industry and how today we are all in someway slaves to this ideology. Thank u for watching and enjoying Ajju and his family. You are #bawaal.”

Netizens are not very happy with Varun’s choice of words for the film. One Reddit user wrote, “What happened to Nitesh Tiwari?? How could he go wrong?...” another wrote, “Saying dialogues like ‘har riste ka apna Auschwitz hota hai’  is just tone deaf, and the movie largely ends up being very insensitive because it spends its time comparing the tragedy and the sufferings of millions, to a toxic relationship.’

Check out the comments below: 

Also Read:Check out these pictures of Avneet Kaur from the premiere of the movie Bawaal

Bawaal also stars Manoj Pahwa, Anjuman Saxena, Mukesh Tiwari, Prateek Pachori, and Agrim Mittal in supporting roles.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA 


 

