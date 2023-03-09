What! Veteran actor Govind Namdev reveals he was assaulted by a Sadhu for drinking water from a lake, read on to know what happened

The OMG: Oh My God actor said that his character in the Akshay Kumar starrer was something like him in his childhood.
MUMBAI: Veteran Hindi film actor Govind Namdev is a popular name in the industry. He has been part of path breaking films like Satya, Bandit Queen, Virasat among others. His gripping performance and adaptation of any character be it a positive or a negative one has earned him millions of fans.

The OMG: Oh My God actor said that his character in the Akshay Kumar starrer was something like him in his childhood. He told a news portal about it saying, “The character I have played in OMG - I had seen such a person when I was 10-11 years old. We were a group of friends and would visit the banks of a river in Sagar (a town in Madhya Pradesh) on Sundays. I studied till class 7 in Sagar. We used to spend our Sunday plucking guavas, groundnuts and grams and would enjoy it on the banks of the river. We would burn some grass and roast grams and groundnuts and enjoy ourselves during the picnic. There was a water body and we would sit on its stairs to drink water or just play among ourselves. One day, a sadhu scolded us, saying, "I use this water to bathe my shivling. How dare you make this water dirty?”

He further added, “He asked us never to do that again. We would sneak in there on a few more Sundays and would enjoy ourselves in the water. One day, when I was drinking water from there, a hand held my neck and pulled me back. Aur uske baad jo sutaai ki unhone meri (he beat me up with a stick). His eyes were red and he was burning with rage. I remembered that rage and when I got the character, I immediately connected it with that baba.”

Speaking of also meeting other on-screen characters he played that he has met previously in real life he added, “I took my character in Bandit Queen from my father. He was a renowned pahalwan and would walk from our house to our tailoring shop with a wet towel on his head to save himself from the heat. When I showed this to Shekhar Kapur, he was amazed. He loved it and said there is no need to even put on the moustache and just asked me to wear goggles. My character in Prem Granth was inspired by a person I know. I connected my Tantrik character to my character in OMG.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-HindustanTimes


 

