What! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Secret love language is not ‘I love You’; find out what it is?

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif deliver massive relationship goals every time they collaborate. The couple enchants their followers with their support of one another, sending the most love photos on Instagram. Vicky Kaushal has stated that he wants to constantly ensure that she is content and that he is changing every day as a husband. The three magic words between the two of them are, "Let me talk," which he also stated Katrina loves to say.

Vicky Kaushal stated that he is going through a phase where he is attempting to comprehend what it means to be a husband in his conversation with Nikhil Taneja.

He said, “And I learn every day. But all I know is that I want to see her smiling. That is all that matters to me. That is what I want to know, that whatever she is doing, wherever she is, and in whichever mental space she is in, she is happy. And when I see that she's not feeling that, I just don't care about anything else. Maybe I have not solved the situation, but if I could just make her smile, that's all that matters to me.”

He has undergone a tremendously growing journey since being married to Katrina Kaif, he continued.

Vicky added that although he enjoys listening, he would tell Katrina that he doesn't get to talk much since she loves to chat. “We used to laugh about it later, but during our initial few arguments I used to say ki ‘Listen, I don't get to talk’. And she is a person who loves to talk. And I am a person who loves to listen, but when you are on two opposite ends and you are trying to come to an understanding, talk-listen, talk-listen, we both have to exchange that role,” said he.

He added, “So it was our internal joke that more than 'I love you', I have said 'let me talk'. These were the three magical words between the both of us and we have laughed so much about it. But when I'm troubled or feeling agitated, she is the person who wants to talk and discuss it, and come to a conclusion and sort it.”

Sam Bahadur and The Great Indian Family are Vicky Kaushal's next films. In the meantime, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will co-star in Tiger 3. Recently, the movie's first poster was released. Additionally, she has a Merry Christmas song planned.

Credits - Pinkvilla