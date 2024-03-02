What! Vijay Confirms Thalapathy 69 as His Last Film After Launching Political Party

Actor Vijay announces the launch of his political party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), alongside the confirmation that his upcoming film, Thalapathy 69, will be his final cinematic endeavour.
MUMBAI : In a significant move, actor Vijay has not only unveiled his political party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), but has also declared that his forthcoming film, Thalapathy 69, will mark the end of his acting career. The actor shared this momentous decision through a statement on his social media platforms on February 2.

In the statement, Vijay expressed his deep commitment to politics, emphasizing that it is not a mere pastime but a profound quest. He stated, "I wish to immerse myself completely in politics. I have decided to dedicate myself entirely to the service of the people after completing my responsibilities towards one more film I have signed up for." The actor assured fans that he would fulfill his commitments for Thalapathy 69 without allowing it to interfere with his political endeavors.

Vijay clarified that Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) would not participate in the upcoming general elections and would refrain from supporting any existing political party. However, he indicated that TVK would venture into electoral politics during the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. Vijay highlighted the need for an independent organization to bring about comprehensive social, economic, and political change.

Expressing concerns about the current political scenario, Vijay mentioned administrative lapses, political corruption, and divisive politics based on caste or religion. He emphasized the collective yearning for a fundamental political change that embodies selflessness, transparency, and corruption-free governance, aligned with the principles of the Indian Constitution and recognizing Tamil Nadu's state rights.

As Vijay embarks on this dual journey of politics and the last film of his illustrious acting career, fans await the unfolding chapters that will shape his political legacy and cinematic farewell.

