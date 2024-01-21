What! Vikram Bhatt breaks his silence on his affair with Sushmita Sen and the impact it had on his marriage “I have the right to beat myself up”

MUMBAI: Vikram Bhatt is a well known name in the world of Hindi films. The talented filmmaker’s personal life has always grabbed a tad bit more attention than his professional life in the last few years. The Raaz director has now opened up and confessed that he was seeing Aarya actress Sushmita Sen and how it affected his marriage with ex-wife Aditi Bhatia.

When asked if the film Ankahee was based on his life Bhatt said, “Yes, quite a bit. I’d say semi- fictionalised… I think my situation with Sushmita and my wife.” Adding, “It was not incident based, ki aapki zindagi mein aisa hua tha kya (if something like this happened in your life), no, it didn’t happen like that. Sometimes you take the emotion and fictionalise it. So it was a real emotion in a fictionalised story.”

When asked if his wife was upset about the film he stated, “If I have blamed anyone then it was me, I neither blamed Sushmita’s character, nor my ex-wife. Then why would anyone be upset? I have the right to beat myself up.”

Speaking of Sushmita being upset or not, Vikram added, “I don’t know, I never asked her. See, I have a right over my life but not on anybody else’s life. So even when I write on (Twitter) threads, I write what’s my truth, what has happened with me.”

Speaking of his relationships with Sushmita, Aditi or Ameesha Patel having taken a toll on him, he said, “That pain itself has taught me a lot. Today where I am, it is because of that pain. I think my spiritual journey wouldn’t have been the same had I not gone through those events. I believe that we all choose our lessons before we are born and I think I chose these. I say this with all honesty that you have to own every part of your life. Everything that has happened is my decision, I let it happen. Nothing that has happened in my life has happened without my permission.”

His relationship with Sushmita Sen ended his marriage to his childhood sweetheart Aditi. He said, “I don’t regret anything in my life, not one thing, not one mistake,” Adding, “I have made mistakes, a lot of mistakes, but I have learnt from them, maybe there’s a lot more learning left to do, but this is my sole journey.”

Vikram mentioned he apologized to Sushmita and Ameesha over phone calls, “I made these phone calls very early on. That’s why I had gone to Bhatt sahab (Mahesh Bhatt) that was a part of the phone calls. But Sushmita, Ameesha… See, these are the relationships that were spoken about in the press but these are not the only relationships. I have more relationships, there were others as well who came into my life and nothing is incomplete in my mind today. I feel complete. That’s what I am saying, if you look at it as your sole journey then you don’t need a closure.”

