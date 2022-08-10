What! Vikrant Massey says he was paid less than Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak as he discusses pay disparity in Bollywood

Vikrant Massey says he was paid less than Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI :Vikrant Massey is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. He started with TV shows, and now, he is doing some amazing work in Bollywood and on OTT. The actor is currently seen as a host in Amazon mini TV’s Crimes Aaj Kal.

Vikrant has carved a niche for himself with serious cinema and amazed his fans with roles in films like Lipstick under my Burkha, Haseen Dillruba and Chhapaak, among many others.

Vikrant has now revealed that he has been paid lesser than most of his female co-stars but never made a fuss about it. Even in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone was paid more than him, opening a can of worms where pay disparity is very much existent in the industry.

Vikrant told a news portal, “Bahar ke jo so-called 'A-listers' he woh bhi platforms pe films kar rahe he. Humare 'so-called A-listers' he yaha ke, superstars he, pichle 15-20 saalon se TV pe kaam kar rahe he. Most of my female co-stars have been paid more than me, I have never made a fuss about it. My big body of work does not give me as much money as you know, Deepika Padukone, of course.”

Vikrant further said, “I am comfortable in doing things I feel about or strongly about in social media... There have been days when I have taken a few comments about me, my family, my wife... to heart and I haven't been able to sleep that day.”

Vikrant was last seen with Sara Ali Khan in Gaslight.

