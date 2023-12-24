What! Vikrant Massey talks candidly about nepotism in Bollywood; Says ‘You will be immediately shown the door in this industry’

MUMBAI : Many believe that Bollywood is not a welcoming environment for outsiders. Vikrant Massey sees nepotism in the industry differently because of his own experiences.

He told to popular news portal, “It is a merit-based institution. Log nepotism ki baat karte hain(people talk about nepotism) but mai logon se kehta hu even a shopkeeper in Chandni Chowk would not go out to search for someone to sit in the shop; he would ask his son only. So, it is in every field. I am not a trained actor. If you are someone’s son or daughter and you get ample opportunities, if you are not good at work, you will be immediately shown the door in this industry.”

The actor went on to say that it is a fact that this is a challenging industry. He revealed, “I have seen many people coming from North India; jinki apni kothiya hai, they left them and came here. I have seen them sleeping with 6-6 people. So, there is a misconception that things are easy here. It is a very democratic community. It is a very robust and progressive community but it is not a family. It is a very competitive industry. There are thousands of actors who want to take my place. Do they wish well for me? Or am I irreplaceable? No. If I break my leg, someone else will come and take my place and start shooting in the next 4 days, and that is how competitive it is.”

However, the actor made it clear that work ultimately counts not caste. “Have seen technicians who came from Chhattisgarh and worked as light men initially but now they have a big name as technicians. They got this based on their work and creativity. It is a beautiful industry where caste and religion don’t matter.”

On the work front, Vikrant's latest film, '12th Fail,' has been nominated independently for an Oscar in 2024. Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Sanjay Dutt, Rishabh Shetty, Kamal Haasan, and others have all expressed their admiration for the movie.

