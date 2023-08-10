What! Vivek Agnihotri was warned against not casting Nana Patekar for THIS shocking reason, read more

MUMBAI: Many people had cautioned filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri against casting Nana Patekar in the lead role of his film, The Vaccine War, citing concerns about Nana’s reputation. However, Nana revealed that he provided an 80 percent discount on his fees for the project and was fully invested in it.

During an interview with Aaj Tak, Nana discussed how Vivek approached him with the script for the film and inquired about his fees. Nana agreed to a lower payment than his usual fee, offering an 80 percent discount.

He said, “When he came to my village with this film, he asked me about my fees. When I told him what my fees was, he said he can’t pay that much. He told me what he can pay and I agreed to that. I gave an 80 percent discount on my fees for this film. After the death of Irrfan, Rishi Kapoor and Om Puri, there is a space that is empty. So, people are like sarphira hai par let’s take him. Many people warned Vivek that the film won’t be completed if I star in it.”

Vivek shared his experience of casting Nana, explaining that many people warned him against it, citing concerns that Nana might become overly involved and even attempt to direct the film himself.

He said, “Mujh sab ne bola pagal hogae ho kya? Kaha ja rahi ho? Woh toh marta hai directors ko (Are you mad? Where are you going? He beats his directors). Many big directors have suffered there is no doubt in that. But we made a list of all the actors who didn’t comprise in their acting even when the role is bad and we stopped at Nana Patekar. Everybody told me not to go to him because he is a mad man who interferes a lot and he himself will end up directing the film. But I had belief in him.”

The Vaccine War had a lukewarm opening at the box office when it was released on September 28. The film has struggled to reach the Rs 10 crore mark in terms of box office earnings. In contrast, Fukrey 3, which was released on the same date, has performed significantly better, approaching the Rs 50 crore mark.

The Vaccine War is a real retelling of the development of Covaxin during the COVID-19 pandemic in India, highlighting the efforts of the scientists involved in its creation.

