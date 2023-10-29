What! When Anushka Sharma broke silence on why she never dated Ranveer Singh, “We can kill each other…”

MUMBAI :Recently Deepika and Ranveer came on Koffee With Karan season 8 and spilled the beans on their relationship, how they met and their wedding. This has also brought into focus on the alleged relationship he had with Anushka Sharma. An old video has now surfaced online, where Anushka is talking to Simi Grewal about why she would not date Ranveer Singh.

Also Read-OMG! Anushka Sharma fuels the second pregnancy rumours by sharing baby bump photo; ‘Time flies… And it was’

Anushka tells Simi that she never dated Ranveer and gives the reason why saying, “If you know Ranveer and me really well… if people get to know us really well, they realise that we’re very different people.” She further added, “We have a very volatile relationship. We can kill each other. I’m serious, I can take his head off, he can take mine off… If we ever had to be in a relationship, we would want two different things. We see life in a very different way. He’s a very practical person, I’m completely impractical.”

She called Ranveer “Attractive” neverthe less and further added, “I like him, he’s attractive and everything. But, for me, a relationship can’t be frivolous. So, for me, if I happen to be with another man, he needs to calm me down. Otherwise, it would not be a good relationship.”

Also Read-OMG! Anushka Sharma fuels the second pregnancy rumours by sharing baby bump photo; ‘Time flies… And it was’

While Anushka married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017, Deepika married Ranveer in 2018.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

CRedit-IndianExpress

