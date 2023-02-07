What! When Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur broke her silence on his affair with Hema Malini, saying “He may not be the best husband…”

For the unversed Hema and Dharam first met in 1970 during their film Tum Haseen Main Jawaan. They worked in several films thereafter and eventually fell in love.
What! When Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur broke her silence on his affair with Hema Malini, saying “He may not be the best

MUMBAI:Recently, Dharmendra’s grandson Karan Deol tied the knot with his sweetheart Drisha Acharya and the celebrations were a star studded one. His father Sunny Deol with wife Pooja, uncle Bobby with wife Tanya and Abhay Deol were there to give him their blessings. It was not surprising that Dharmendra’s second wife Hema Malini and her daughters Esha and Aahana Deol were missing from the celebrations.

For the unversed Hema and Dharam first met in 1970 during their film Tum Haseen Main Jawaan. They worked in several films thereafter and eventually fell in love. During a throwback interview in 1981 with the magazine Stardust, Prakash spoke about her husband’s affair and also defended him. She said, “Why only my husband, any man would want have preferred Hema to me. How dare anyone call my husband a womanizer when half the industry is doing the same thing? All heroes are having affairs and getting married a second time... He may not be the best husband, though he is very good to me, but he is certainly the best father. His children love him a lot. He never neglects them.”

She never pinned any blame on Hema and further said, “I can understand what Hema is going through. Even she has to face the world, her relatives and her friends. But if I were in Hema’s place, I would not have done what she did. For, as a woman, I can understand her feelings. But as a wife and a mother I do not approve of them.”

Despite all that happened, Prakash never stopped loving and respecting Dharmendra. She maintained that she was always there when she needed him and he is the father of her children. 

