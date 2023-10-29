What! When Javed Akhtar revealed Farah Khan asked for ‘absurd’ lyrics for Shah Rukh Khan’s Dard-e-Disco song in Om Shanti Om

He has penned lyrics of several chart busters and among them also includes Dard-e-Disco from the Shah Rukh Khan- Deepika Padukone starrer Om Shanti Om. Akhtar however revealed that director Farah Khan demanded some pretty meaningless lyrics for the song.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/29/2023 - 23:00
movie_image: 
Farah Khan

MUMBAI :Javed Akhtar is one of the most respected lyricists in the Hindi film industry. He has penned lyrics of several chart busters and among them also includes Dard-e-Disco from the Shah Rukh Khan- Deepika Padukone starrer Om Shanti Om. Akhtar however revealed that director Farah Khan demanded some pretty meaningless lyrics for the song.

Also Read-What! Farah Khan blames male ego clashes for her film Om Shanti Om not being able to set a box office record

Javed Akhtar said that he was asked to use words like “disco, dance, dream-world”, “If you are asked to write ‘meaningless,’ it’s a challenge. If you ask somebody to stand up here and speak for 2 minutes, there shouldn’t be any sense, although many times it happens, but it does not happen on a conscious level. It doesn’t happen on a conscious level. The moment you are aware that you have to speak gibberish, you start speaking sense. This was a situation where the hero in the film is in a wheelchair.”

He further said, “The director of the film, Farah told me that ‘Javed uncle I want a song in which any line does not have meaning because the whole situation is absurd.’ I realized for the first time that to write gibberish is very difficult.  I’m happy that it was fairly meaningless.”

Also Read-OMG! Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident on set in Los Angeles, rushed to the hospital and undergoes surgery

Sukhwinder Singh, who sang the song said, “I told my recordist to adjust two mics. It was the first time in my career that I removed my shoes and recorded a song. The reason behind this was that I was in a mood to dance. I didn’t want the sound of footsteps while recording. The song is a first of its kind, it is true to its melody but is a club song.”

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-IndianExpress

Javed Akhtar SRK Shah Rukh Khan Om Shanti Om Farah Khan Dard-E-Disco Movie News Deepika Padukone TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/29/2023 - 23:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! When Farah Khan got emotional watching Helen rehearse the 'Mohabbatein' Song with Shah Rukh Khan; Says ‘I got the opportunity to work with my childhood Idol’
MUMBAI: Helen, a veteran actor and dance star, is a legend who has blessed us with a number of unforgettable hits. She...
What! When Javed Akhtar revealed Farah Khan asked for ‘absurd’ lyrics for Shah Rukh Khan’s Dard-e-Disco song in Om Shanti Om
MUMBAI :Javed Akhtar is one of the most respected lyricists in the Hindi film industry. He has penned lyrics of several...
What! When Anushka Sharma broke silence on why she never dated Ranveer Singh, “We can kill each other…”
MUMBAI :Recently Deepika and Ranveer came on Koffee With Karan season 8 and spilled the beans on their relationship,...
Wow! Nita Ambani opens up about her married life and empowers her daughter to break stereotypes; Says ‘We have learnt so much…’
MUMBAI :Nita Ambani, the wife of Mukesh Ambani, is a successful entrepreneur as well. In addition to serving as the...
Anjali Arora comes out in support of Isha Malviya, takes a dig at Munawar? says, “duniya janti hai khudne kitna sach bola tha”
MUMBAI: Anjali Arora who was previously seen in the reality show Lock Upp has made headlines with her recent story...
What! Not Shahid and Kareena, but these actors were the first choices for Geet and Aditya in Jab We Met, read to find out
MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan is synonymous with Geet. The Bhatinda Sikhni jo ‘Apni favorite’ hai. Jab We Met is a...
Recent Stories
Farah
Woah! When Farah Khan got emotional watching Helen rehearse the 'Mohabbatein' Song with Shah Rukh Khan; Says ‘I got the opportunity to work with my childhood Idol’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Farah
Woah! When Farah Khan got emotional watching Helen rehearse the 'Mohabbatein' Song with Shah Rukh Khan; Says ‘I got the opportunity to work with my childhood Idol’
Ranveer Singh
What! When Anushka Sharma broke silence on why she never dated Ranveer Singh, “We can kill each other…”
Nita Ambani
Wow! Nita Ambani opens up about her married life and empowers her daughter to break stereotypes; Says ‘We have learnt so much…’
Shahid
What! Not Shahid and Kareena, but these actors were the first choices for Geet and Aditya in Jab We Met, read to find out
Rhea
Must read! Rhea Chakraborty opens up about her experience in jail, and being reduced to just a 'number'
Deepika
What! When Deepika Padukone took a subtle dig at Kareena Kapoor for the latter sulking at losing out on Love Aaj Kal opposite Saif Ali Khan, “it would be a bit ridiculous to expect…”