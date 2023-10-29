What! When Javed Akhtar revealed Farah Khan asked for ‘absurd’ lyrics for Shah Rukh Khan’s Dard-e-Disco song in Om Shanti Om

MUMBAI :Javed Akhtar is one of the most respected lyricists in the Hindi film industry. He has penned lyrics of several chart busters and among them also includes Dard-e-Disco from the Shah Rukh Khan- Deepika Padukone starrer Om Shanti Om. Akhtar however revealed that director Farah Khan demanded some pretty meaningless lyrics for the song.

Also Read-What! Farah Khan blames male ego clashes for her film Om Shanti Om not being able to set a box office record

Javed Akhtar said that he was asked to use words like “disco, dance, dream-world”, “If you are asked to write ‘meaningless,’ it’s a challenge. If you ask somebody to stand up here and speak for 2 minutes, there shouldn’t be any sense, although many times it happens, but it does not happen on a conscious level. It doesn’t happen on a conscious level. The moment you are aware that you have to speak gibberish, you start speaking sense. This was a situation where the hero in the film is in a wheelchair.”

He further said, “The director of the film, Farah told me that ‘Javed uncle I want a song in which any line does not have meaning because the whole situation is absurd.’ I realized for the first time that to write gibberish is very difficult. I’m happy that it was fairly meaningless.”

Also Read-OMG! Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident on set in Los Angeles, rushed to the hospital and undergoes surgery

Sukhwinder Singh, who sang the song said, “I told my recordist to adjust two mics. It was the first time in my career that I removed my shoes and recorded a song. The reason behind this was that I was in a mood to dance. I didn’t want the sound of footsteps while recording. The song is a first of its kind, it is true to its melody but is a club song.”

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-IndianExpress