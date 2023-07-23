What! When Jeetendra locked Sridevi and Jaya Prada in a room to sought out their feud; read to know what happened when he opened the door an hour later

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/23/2023 - 12:30
MUMBAI : Late actress Sridevi and Jaya Prada were at the top of their career and it was a known fact that the two were arch rivals. Actor Jeetendra was well aware about their ongoing feud and noticed that they wouldn't talk to each other so he took the drastic step of locking them up together in a room for an hour.

For the unversed, Sridevi and Jaya Prada and Sridevi started their careers with the South Indian film industry and gradually moved to Bollywood films. The two couldn't see eye to eye and no matter how much anyone tried, they would settle their differences. In one of the episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show, Jaya narrated how actor Jeetendra tried to resolve matters between the two actresses. She said, “We were sisters on screen but off camera, we used to sit in different corners on the set. We never used to look each other in the eye.”

She further said, “Once during lunch time, Jeetendra ji locked us both in one room for an hour. We were both hungry and wanted to eat. One hour later, when he opened the door, we both went our separate ways to eat. We did not speak at all during the time we were locked in.”

The main reason both the actresses had rivalry was because they both were excellent dancers. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Koimoi 

Jeetendra Sridevi Jaya Prada
