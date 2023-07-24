What! When Kamal Haasan made a shocking statement about the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sholay, “I couldn’t sleep that night…”

The actor who will soon be seen in Kalki 2898 AD is currently in San Diego for the comic con.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/24/2023 - 00:00
movie_image: 
Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI: Kamal Haasan is one of the finest actors the country has ever seen. Be it his tear-jerking performance in Appu Raja or a poignant display in Hey Ram, Kamal Hassan is truly par excellence. Now a lot is being written and said about his upcoming venture, Vishwaroopam. The actor who will soon be seen in Kalki 2898 AD is currently in San Diego for the comic con.

Also Read-What! Amitabh Bachchan put this condition in front of the makers before saying yes to Kaun Banega Crorepati 23 years back

Kamal, during the event had a fun banter with Big B. He said, “We are very honoured to be living with Amitji’s energy,” Big B responded to him saying, “Stop being so modest, Kamal. You are much greater than all of us.” He further added, “Each film of his is filled with reality. He puts so much effort in each film. The roles that he has played are quite amazing. It’s an honour to be in the same film as him. We have done a couple of films together but this one is going to be very special.” 

Speaking of Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay, Kamal said, “I was an assistant director on Sholay. I couldn’t sleep the night I watched it because I hated the film so much. I hated the filmmaker even more. I had the opportunity of working with a great filmmaker and that was my reaction and I told him. As a technician, I couldn’t sleep that night and Amitji has done many such movies. Him saying nice things about my films is something I had never imagined.”

Also Read-Audiences should call out bad films, says Kamal Haasan

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-Koimoi 


 

Kamal Haasan Amitabh Bachchan Sholay Dharmendra Hey Ram Sadma Zanjeer Gabbar Deewar Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/24/2023 - 00:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! This is what Sheezan Khan told Abhishek Nigam when the later joined Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul
MUMBAI :Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma...
Shocking! Rekha's biographer Yasser Usman reveals about former's mysterious relationship with her assistant Farzana, read more
MUMBAI :Veteran actress Rekha is one of the most popular stars in Bollywood. She is not just Bollywood’s most valued...
Anupamaa actress Madalsa Sharma on her bond with husband Mimoh Chakraborty: I admire him in all respects and he reciprocates it too
MUMBAI: Madalsa Sharma and Mimoh Chakraborty celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on July 10. The celebrity...
Sheezan Khan: I have never run behind fame or money. I believe I have to do justice to whatever I do and put more than 100% effort into it
MUMBAI: Growing up, most of us go through several career choices that keep changing till we find our calling. This...
Shivin Narang: I myself will soon be making my debut on OTT, and I am supportive of its benefits
MUMBAI: Even though there have been a string of hit blockbusters like Pathan, Tu Jhooti Mein Makaar, The Kerala Story,...
Throwback! Aishwarya Rai's advice for young girls seeking an ideal man gets a mixed reaction from fans, check it out
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s wise words on how girls change their desire over time to have a man in their lives are...
Recent Stories
her assistant Farzana
Shocking! Rekha's biographer Yasser Usman reveals about former's mysterious relationship with her assistant Farzana, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
her assistant Farzana
Shocking! Rekha's biographer Yasser Usman reveals about former's mysterious relationship with her assistant Farzana, read more
Aishwarya Rai
Throwback! Aishwarya Rai's advice for young girls seeking an ideal man gets a mixed reaction from fans, check it out
Celina Jaitley
Heartbreaking! Celina Jaitley opens up about the loss of her newborn child in this recent post, take a look
Genelia D'Souza
Must read! Genelia D'Souza breaks silence on the rumours of husband Riteish Deshmukh forcing her to quit acting career
Ajay Devgn
Throwback! Ajay Devgn teased Salman Khan about his ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai's relationship with Vivek Oberoi
Vijay Varma
Woah! Vijay Varma talks about family pressure to get married after confirming his relationship with Tamannah Bhatia