What! When Kamal Haasan made a shocking statement about the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sholay, “I couldn’t sleep that night…”

MUMBAI: Kamal Haasan is one of the finest actors the country has ever seen. Be it his tear-jerking performance in Appu Raja or a poignant display in Hey Ram, Kamal Hassan is truly par excellence. Now a lot is being written and said about his upcoming venture, Vishwaroopam. The actor who will soon be seen in Kalki 2898 AD is currently in San Diego for the comic con.

Kamal, during the event had a fun banter with Big B. He said, “We are very honoured to be living with Amitji’s energy,” Big B responded to him saying, “Stop being so modest, Kamal. You are much greater than all of us.” He further added, “Each film of his is filled with reality. He puts so much effort in each film. The roles that he has played are quite amazing. It’s an honour to be in the same film as him. We have done a couple of films together but this one is going to be very special.”

Speaking of Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay, Kamal said, “I was an assistant director on Sholay. I couldn’t sleep the night I watched it because I hated the film so much. I hated the filmmaker even more. I had the opportunity of working with a great filmmaker and that was my reaction and I told him. As a technician, I couldn’t sleep that night and Amitji has done many such movies. Him saying nice things about my films is something I had never imagined.”

