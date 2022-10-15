What! When Kareena Kapoor told Zoya Akhtar, “you can’t become a director’

MUMBAI: The chat show Koffee With Karan has always been a favorite of many when it comes to knowing our favorite stars a little better and also to get an insight into their personal lives. Many revelations are made and secrets are let out.

During an old Koffee With Karan episode, filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Rohit Shetty were on the couch and as always, the host Karan Johar kept them engaged with some fun and interesting banter.

During one such conversation Zoya mentioned talking to Kareena Kapoor Khan. She said that she loves the actress and her movies but at a recent party her behavior was bizarre. The two girls were discussing movies when Kareena told her that Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was her favorite and she felt like running after a train post watching that film. She then asked Zoya for her opinion.

Zoya honestly said that Yes the movie was good but she didn't think it was the best film ever made and it surely wasn't her favorite. Kareena got agitated after that and said, “I don’t think you can ever be a director!”

The argument went on for a bit till Sharukh Khan came in and calmed the ladies. The incident left Zoya baffled, why Kareena was so attached to that film. She laughed about it and said that they both had forgotten about that incident.

On the work front, Zoya will be presenting her musical ‘The Archies’ with Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. Kareena was last seen with Aalir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Credit-hindustantimes