What! When Monica Bedi broke her silence on losing out on Salman Khan- Shah Rukh Khan starrer Karan Arjun

MUMBAI: Monica Bedi once ruled the big screens during the 90s and 2000s. Her career took a major hit due to her connection with gangster Abu Salem. There were reports that Monica Bedi and Abu Saleem were in a relationship. They were arrested together in Portugal for entering the country on forged documents. It was said that she used to get movies because of Abu Saleem.

Monica in an interview revealed that she was supposed to be a part of the Salman Khan- Shah Rukh Khan starrer Karan Arjun. The film was a massive hit and also starred Kajol and Mamta Kulkarni. Monica said that she lost out on the film because of one silly mistake.

She recalled at Subhash Ghai holi party how Rakesh Roshan saw her and was keen that she act in his film and gave her his card. Monica said, “At Subhash Ghai’s Holi party, Rakesh Roshan walked up to me. I knew he is an actor, I had watched his films. But I didn’t know he is also a director-producer. So, he came to me and did some small talk. He gave me his card and told me, ‘Come and see me tomorrow." She further added, "I was like why is he calling me over, he is an actor. I tore the card and threw it away. I was like there is something fishy.”

A few months later Monica’s manager asked her why she did not visit Rakesh Roshan’s office as he wanted her to star opposite Salman Khan in Karan Arjun. But she lost out on the role because of her stupid mistake.

Monica has been a part of hit Bollywood films like Jodi No.1, Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, Jaanam Samjha Karo and many more. She has also participated in reality TV shows like Bigg Boss 2, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and many more.

