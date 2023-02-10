What! When Parineeti Chopra revealed the reason she walked out of Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Animal

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. Her films like Kesari, Hasee Toh Phasee, Saina and many more have made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of her fans. She tied the knot with Raghav Chadha in a grand wedding ceremony on 24th September at Udaipur. She is all over the news for her upcoming multiple receptions which will reportedly happen in Mumbai, Delhi and Chandigargh.

Recently we saw the teaser of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film Animal and it looked promising with a never seen before avatar of Ranbir Kapoor. The film that stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead was earlier going to star Parineeti Chopra, however the actress opted out of the project.

Spilling the beans on it, Pari said that she had to step out of it as she wanted to sign Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila instead. She said, “These things happen, it is a part and parcel of life. We must make such choices every day. You make the choice that is right for you.”

Chamkila is based on the life of Punjabi singing sensation Amar Singh Chamkila who was brutally assassinated by Sikh militants in 1988. Parineeti will also be seen in Mission Raniganj opposite Akshay Kumar.

