What! When Parineeti Chopra revealed the reason she walked out of Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Animal

Recently we saw the teaser of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film Animal and it looked promising with a never seen before avatar of Ranbir Kapoor. The film that stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead was earlier going to star Parineeti Chopra, however the actress opted out of the project.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 20:15
movie_image: 
Parineeti Chopra

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. Her films like Kesari, Hasee Toh Phasee, Saina and many more have made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of her fans. She tied the knot with Raghav Chadha in a grand wedding ceremony on 24th September at Udaipur. She is all over the news for her upcoming multiple receptions which will reportedly happen in Mumbai, Delhi and Chandigargh.

Also Read-Really! Parineeti Chopra finally spills the beans on her wedding with Raghav Chadha, says “There is a thin line between…”

Recently we saw the teaser of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film Animal and it looked promising with a never seen before avatar of Ranbir Kapoor. The film that stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead was earlier going to star Parineeti Chopra, however the actress opted out of the project.

Spilling the beans on it, Pari said that she had to step out of it as she wanted to sign Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila instead. She said, “These things happen, it is a part and parcel of life. We must make such choices every day. You make the choice that is right for you.”

Chamkila is based on the life of Punjabi singing sensation Amar Singh Chamkila who was brutally assassinated by Sikh militants in 1988. Parineeti will also be seen in Mission Raniganj opposite Akshay Kumar. 

Also Read-Kya Baat Hai! Parineeti Chopra gets clicked at Manish Malhotra's house; netizens say, "Bridal lehenga ke liye design dekhne aayi thi"

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit-FreePressJournal
 

Parineeti Chopra RAGHAV CHADHA Manish Malhotra Chamkila CAPSULE GILL Shiddat 2 Uunchai Priyanka Chopra Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 20:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Aww! Abhishek Bahchan on raising his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan with wife Aishwarya Rai, “That’s what we were taught when we were kids…”
MUMBAI: On 20th April 2007, two love birds tied the knot and became husband and wife. We are talking about Abhishek...
What! Novelist Hussain Zaidi reveals makers of Saif Ali Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Phantom could have adapted his book in a better way, “I wish makers ne usko…”
MUMBAI: Screenwriter, novelist and former investigative journalist Hussain Zaidi’s best seller books have been adapted...
What! When Parineeti Chopra revealed the reason she walked out of Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Animal
MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. Her films like Kesari,...
Interesting! Shah Rukh Khan has an epic reply to trolls who claim Jawan box-office numbers are fake, “ginta reh!...”
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated action-thriller film Jawan hit the big screens today in Hindi, Tamil, and...
Woah! Raveena Tandon reveals daughter Rasha Thadani's other career prospects, 'if something doesn't work out...'
MUMBAI: Actor Raveena Tandon said that she believes that women should be financially independent, and said that her...
Woah! Raveena Tandon recalls the time she puked after her lips 'brushed' against a co-star
MUMBAI: Raveena Tandon is one of the prominent Bollywood actress from the 90s, continues to captivate with her timeless...
Recent Stories
Abhishek Bahchan
Aww! Abhishek Bahchan on raising his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan with wife Aishwarya Rai, “That’s what we were taught when we were kids…”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Abhishek Bahchan
Aww! Abhishek Bahchan on raising his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan with wife Aishwarya Rai, “That’s what we were taught when we were kids…”
Hussain Zaidi
What! Novelist Hussain Zaidi reveals makers of Saif Ali Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Phantom could have adapted his book in a better way, “I wish makers ne usko…”
Jawan
Interesting! Shah Rukh Khan has an epic reply to trolls who claim Jawan box-office numbers are fake, “ginta reh!...”
Rasha
Woah! Raveena Tandon reveals daughter Rasha Thadani's other career prospects, 'if something doesn't work out...'
RAVEENA TANDON
Woah! Raveena Tandon recalls the time she puked after her lips 'brushed' against a co-star
Jennifer
What! Jennifer Aniston called herself 'fat' before bagging the role of Rachel Green, for which she shed 30 pounds