What! When Shakti Kapoor revealed he got a chance to be a villain after he rammed his car into Feroz Khan’s Mercedes

MUMBAI :Shakti Kapoor is one of the most talented and versatile actors in the film industry. From doing comedy roles to villainous roles, he has played every character with aplomb. From ChaalBaaz to Raja Babu, his screen presence and talent is unmatched. The actor once revealed how he came to play one of the most loved villains of the Hindi film industry.

Shakti Kapoor played one of the most loved villains alongside Feroz Khan in the film Qurbani. The movie was a box office success and brought Shakti Kapoor’s career as a villain to the fore. Kapoor spoke about it in an interviews once saying, “I did an advertisement and I got Rs 13,000 as remuneration. I was always a fan of cars and I bought myself a second-hand car. The car’s doors opened from the front. I was driving my Fiat on Bandra’s Linking Road when a Mercedes, in an attempt to overtake, rammed into my car and my car moved to a corner.”

Shakti further continued, “I was furious and got out of the car to yell at the driver. The moment the car’s door opened, I saw the person who was driving the Mercedes was none other than Feroz Khan. All my anger vanished looking at him and I told him that I am an actor and I requested him to give me a chance in films. He said, ‘Ya, ya will see. What have you done to my car?’ and left. There was a crowd that gathered to see him.”

When Shakti met KK Shukla after the accident he told Kapoor, “Teri kismat kharab hai. When that guy got down from his car, Feroz Khan got scared and he thought he would hit him. I want a villain like him who can scare people. He said I want that guy.” Shakti then revealed that HE was the guy.

