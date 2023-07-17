What! When Suchitra Krishnamoorthi blamed Preity Zinta for her divorce: “She is not a part of my consciousness, I don’t need to forgive her”

Suchitra spoke about how Bollywood actress Preity Zinta was responsible for her broken marriage.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/17/2023 - 00:45
movie_image: 
I don’t need to forgive her”

MUMBAI :Suchitra Krishnamoorthi is best known as the bubbly girl from the Hindi film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The actress then was seen in a couple of forgettable films and seemed to have completely gone off the radar as far as her acting career is concerned. She married actor filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor in 1999 and the two have a daughter Kaveri. Kapur is 28 years older than Suchitra.

Also Read- Suchitra Krishnamoorthi: Silly to not allow everybody to be vaccinated

Suchitra, who was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video legal drama Odd Couple, has spoken about her “painful and difficult’ marriage, which started to fall apart in the first year itself. She told a news portal, “My husband was very clear that he doesn't want his wife to act. I said, ‘Okay, no big deal.’ I was too naive, too young to understand ki jab koi kisi ko bolta hai ki kaam mat karo, wo thinking kya hai. I always had more talent than ambition so I didn't think anything would stop in my life. Though it did.”

Suchitra spoke about how Bollywood actress Preity Zinta was responsible for her broken marriage. She said in an interview, “I don't need to forgive her. She is not a part of my consciousness at all. All these things do not exist for me, and that is a good space to be in.”

Also Read-Interesting! This is what happened when Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was forced to join a dating site

Responding to Suchitra’s accusations of being a homewrecker, Preity had said, “It is unfortunate that I am bearing the brunt of someone else’s paranoia. She is clearly unstable, and I wish her a speedy recovery.”

In response to Suchita’s claims of Shekhar’s cheating on her, he penned a poem on social media that read, “I am jealous, and greedy and angry and I hurt I love and I hate I mean well but manipulate. I am confused and riddled with doubt of course I am I am after all only human and yet I long I yearn I aspire to be compassionate to be creative to be whole to be infinite I am spiritual too I am two but one must live with the other with compassion with forgiveness till I am only one but till then I must learn to be two I am after all only human.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-Bollywoodlife

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Shekhar Kapoor Bandit Queen Elizabeth Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa Shah Rukh Khan Deepak Tijori Dole Dole Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/17/2023 - 00:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! The similarities between Rishab Shetty’s Kantara and Dharmendra’s Mera Gaon Mera Desh will make you wonder about the sorry state of Indian Cinema
MUMBAI: Hindi films might have evolved over the years becoming more modern in its approach, but somewhere certain...
What! When Monica Bedi broke her silence on losing out on Salman Khan- Shah Rukh Khan starrer Karan Arjun
MUMBAI: Monica Bedi once ruled the big screens during the 90s and 2000s. Her career took a major hit due to her...
What! When Suchitra Krishnamoorthi blamed Preity Zinta for her divorce: “She is not a part of my consciousness, I don’t need to forgive her”
MUMBAI :Suchitra Krishnamoorthi is best known as the bubbly girl from the Hindi film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa opposite Shah...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Shiv Thakare reveals which stunt made him break down and how he injured himself
MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.Later,...
Exclusive! Rohit Shetty reveals he loves the comic timing of THIS actor and wants to work with them
MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty has been in the industry for more than two decades. He has directed many blockbuster films which...
Here’s why Neeharika Roy has turned her makeup room ‘Yellow’
MUMBAI : Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, which is a romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan, has been an...
Recent Stories
Dharmendra
What! The similarities between Rishab Shetty’s Kantara and Dharmendra’s Mera Gaon Mera Desh will make you wonder about the sorry state of Indian Cinema
Latest Video
Related Stories
Dharmendra
What! The similarities between Rishab Shetty’s Kantara and Dharmendra’s Mera Gaon Mera Desh will make you wonder about the sorry state of Indian Cinema
Monica Bedi
What! When Monica Bedi broke her silence on losing out on Salman Khan- Shah Rukh Khan starrer Karan Arjun
Rohit Shetty
Exclusive! Rohit Shetty reveals he loves the comic timing of THIS actor and wants to work with them
Hema Malini
What! When Shah Rukh Khan’s first audition didn’t impress Hema Malini
Ameesha Patel
What! Ameesha Patel recalled when during Humraaz shoot with Bobby Deol, the crowds got furious as they thought she was Sunny Deol’s ‘Amanat’
DEEPA SAHI
Wow! Deepa Sahi opens up on the lovemaking scene with Shah Rukh Khan in Maya Memsaab