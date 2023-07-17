What! When Suchitra Krishnamoorthi blamed Preity Zinta for her divorce: “She is not a part of my consciousness, I don’t need to forgive her”

MUMBAI :Suchitra Krishnamoorthi is best known as the bubbly girl from the Hindi film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The actress then was seen in a couple of forgettable films and seemed to have completely gone off the radar as far as her acting career is concerned. She married actor filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor in 1999 and the two have a daughter Kaveri. Kapur is 28 years older than Suchitra.

Suchitra, who was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video legal drama Odd Couple, has spoken about her “painful and difficult’ marriage, which started to fall apart in the first year itself. She told a news portal, “My husband was very clear that he doesn't want his wife to act. I said, ‘Okay, no big deal.’ I was too naive, too young to understand ki jab koi kisi ko bolta hai ki kaam mat karo, wo thinking kya hai. I always had more talent than ambition so I didn't think anything would stop in my life. Though it did.”

Suchitra spoke about how Bollywood actress Preity Zinta was responsible for her broken marriage. She said in an interview, “I don't need to forgive her. She is not a part of my consciousness at all. All these things do not exist for me, and that is a good space to be in.”

Responding to Suchitra’s accusations of being a homewrecker, Preity had said, “It is unfortunate that I am bearing the brunt of someone else’s paranoia. She is clearly unstable, and I wish her a speedy recovery.”

In response to Suchita’s claims of Shekhar’s cheating on her, he penned a poem on social media that read, “I am jealous, and greedy and angry and I hurt I love and I hate I mean well but manipulate. I am confused and riddled with doubt of course I am I am after all only human and yet I long I yearn I aspire to be compassionate to be creative to be whole to be infinite I am spiritual too I am two but one must live with the other with compassion with forgiveness till I am only one but till then I must learn to be two I am after all only human.”

