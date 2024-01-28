What! When Sunny Deol faced challenges to find a rhythm with Sridevi in Chaalbaaz; Says ‘I decided to not spare her…’

The actor would become irritated if someone attempted to play prank on him. Sunny recalled a similar event from when he was filming Chaalbaaz (1989) with Sridevi, adding that he would always be aware of her whereabouts when he was in front of the camera.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/28/2024 - 07:15
MUMBAI: One of the reasons Sunny Deol prefers to seem like a complete professional on movie sets is likely because he is frequently thought of as a bashful person. However, the actor would become irritated if someone attempted to play prank on him. Sunny recalled a similar event from when he was filming Chaalbaaz (1989) with Sridevi, adding that he would always be aware of her whereabouts when he was in front of the camera.

Speaking with Rajat Sharma at Aap Ki Adalat, Sunny mentioned how his co-star's actions would occasionally annoy him. "“Once this happened with Sridevi where I decided to not spare her. My one eye would be on my back. Tu kya kar rahi hai, main bhi karunga. (What you are doing, I will also do) Because the film was of that genre, and that’s why it didn’t matter if you just get out of your character and do a one-upmanship,” Sunny Deol said about Sridevi. Sridevi died in the year 2018.

In the same interview, Sunny revealed that he witnessed certain fellow actors acting strangely on set because they were insecure. He stated, “Initially, when I joined the industry, it happened. I used to act but some of our colleagues – I cannot name them – behind the camera would do some strange behaviour. The director would not stop them and then I would get irritated thinking, ‘Are we here to act or to fight with one another?’. They would get carried away in one-upmanship and do things which they felt would improve the scene.” He continued, “So this insecurity is there in many actors. This ruins the film and I didn’t want to work with such actors.”

During the 1993 Darr filming, Sunny and Shah Rukh Khan had a notorious falling out, which caused the two stars to never get along again. However, both actors put aside their disagreements and enjoyed Sunny's Gadar 2 together when it was recently released in 2023 to great acclaim.

The actor's upcoming project, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, is Lahore 1947, starring Aamir Khan. The movie has been announced in a statement released by Aamir's production company. The message said, “I and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947. We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny and one of favourite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be most enriching.”

Credit- The Indian Express

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/28/2024 - 07:15

