What! When Twinkle Khanna lost her cool on Naseeruddin Shah for calling Rajesh Khanna a 'Poor actor'

He had a massive fan following but actor Naseeruddin Shah had a different opinion, culminating in the wrath of the late actor’s daughter Twinkle Khanna once.
movie_image: 
Rajesh Khanna

MUMBAI : Rajesh Khanna was an actor who needed no introduction in the Hindi film industry. His films like Bawarchi, Swarg, Aap Ki Kasam, among others made him India’s first Superstar. He had a massive fan following but actor Naseeruddin Shah had a different opinion, culminating in the wrath of the late actor’s daughter Twinkle Khanna once.

Naseeruddin is a versatile actor whose talent is unmatched. He has played interesting roles in Mainstream as well as parallel cinema. The actor is also known for his outspokenness. He onc e spoke about Rajesh Khanna saying, “It was the 1970s when mediocrity came in Hindi films. That’s when the actor called Rajesh Khanna joined the industry. For all his success, I think Mr. Khanna was a very limited actor. In fact, he was a poor actor. Intellectually, he wasn’t the most alert person I have ever met. His taste ruled the industry.’

While many including his wife Dimple Kapadia came in his support to remind people of his immense contribution to Indian cinemas, his daughter Twinkle Khanna gave Shah a befitting reply. She said, “ can’t respect the living, respect the dead — mediocrity is attacking a man who can’t respond to Naseeruddin Shah”

Following this controversy, Naseeruddin gave an apology saying he did not intend to disregard the actor’s legacy and career. 

Credit-Koimoi 


 

