What! Zeenat Aman's Missed Opportunity in 'Heer Raanjha'

MUMBAI: Zeenat Aman, a renowned Bollywood actress, had a brush with missed opportunity early in her career. Despite her stunning looks and early successes in the modelling world, she faced a setback when she failed the audition for a supporting role in the 1970 film 'Heer Raanjha'. Directed by Chetan Anand, the film was a romantic musical adaptation of the epic Punjabi poem 'Heer' by Waris Shah.

It's intriguing to note that Zeenat Aman's audition didn't pan out due to her poor Urdu speaking skills. This setback, however, did not deter her spirit, and she continued to strive for success in the film industry. The role eventually went to another actress, Priya Rajvansh, who starred opposite Raaj Kumar, and their pairing was well-received by the audience.

Despite this early setback, Zeenat Aman's career took off with her breakthrough role in the musical drama 'Haré Rama Haré Krishna in 1971. From there, she went on to become one of the leading actresses of her time, starring in numerous successful films. Her beauty, talent, and charm endeared her to audiences and established her as a prominent figure in Bollywood.

'Heer Raanjha', which marked Chetan Anand's directorial debut, went on to become a major success, showcasing the talents of Raaj Kumar, Priya Rajvansh, and a stellar cast. The film's music, composed by Madan Mohan, added to its appeal, cementing its place in Bollywood history.

Despite missing out on 'Heer Raanjha', Zeenat Aman's career soared to great heights, and she remains a respected and beloved figure in Indian cinema. Her journey from a missed opportunity to stardom serves as a testament to her resilience and talent in the face of challenges.

Credit: News 18



