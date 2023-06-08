What!Kalki Koechlin opens up about being trolled for having a child out of wedlock, “He’s not interested in marriage”

Kalki, who will soon be seen in the OTT series Made In Heaven 2 was previously married to filmmaker Naurag Kashyap. She has now opened up on being trolled for being an unwed mother.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/06/2023 - 11:30
movie_image: 
Kalki Koechlin

MUMBAI: Kalki Koechlin is one of the finest actresses we have today in the Hindi film industry. Her performances in  critically acclaimed films like Dev D, Margarita with a Straw, Shaitan and many more, have helped her carve a niche for herself in the acting space. Her performance and screen presence always lights up the screen.

Also Read-Konkana Sen Sharma, Swapnil Jain to Kalki Koechlin; Talented Actors-Turned-Writers From Small Towns

Kalki, who will soon be seen in the OTT series Made In Heaven 2 was previously married to filmmaker Naurag Kashyap. She has now opened up on being trolled for being an unwed mother. She told an entertainment portal, “Not being married…I was already divorced. He was like, ‘I’m not interested in marriage.’ So we just made a conscious decision not to marry but we were living together.”

Kalki who has moved to Goa said that she frequently travels to Mumbai for work and keeps her visits short so she does not have to stay away too long from her daughter Sappho. She also mentioned that she met her partner Guy during an all girl’s trip to Israel. He was part of the music school her friend too had joined. 

Also Read-Shocking! When Kalki Koechlin revealed people assumed that she is a drug user because she is a ‘white girl’

On the work front, Kalki will soon be seen in Goldfish with Deepti Naval. The film will be released on 25th August. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Indianexpress

Kalki Koechlin Guy Hershberg Sappho Dev D Shanghai Gully Boy Shaitan Sacred Games Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/06/2023 - 11:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Udaariyaan: OMG! Aasma to fall in love with Aaliya's partner
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Twist! Savi and Ishaan’s equation to change with THIS
MUMBAI:  Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
OMG! When Hema Malini revealed some shocking details of her relationship with Dharmendra: “nobody will feel like they want to live their life…”
MUMBAI: Hema Malini, the original Dream Girl of the Hindi film industry has given us some of the highest grossing films...
Katha Ankahee: Humiliating! Aarav’s friends make of Aarav and Viaan for their complicated relationship
MUMBAI:  Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Nikki Sharma adapts the local dialect of Varanasi to bring authenticity to her character in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti
MUMBAI: Zee TV recently launched an exciting new show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, which explores the healing...
What! When Adhyayan Suman revealed why he opened up about his affair with Kangana Ranut; ‘people didn’t know about my side of the story”
MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan Suman fell in love after they worked together in the horror film Raaz: The Mystery...
Recent Stories
Hema Malini
OMG! When Hema Malini revealed some shocking details of her relationship with Dharmendra: “nobody will feel like they want to live their life…”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Hema Malini
OMG! When Hema Malini revealed some shocking details of her relationship with Dharmendra: “nobody will feel like they want to live their life…”
Adhyayan Suman
What! When Adhyayan Suman revealed why he opened up about his affair with Kangana Ranut; ‘people didn’t know about my side of the story”
Meena Kumari
Tragic! Meena Kumari’s family couldn't pay Rs 3,500 to the hospital after she died, doctor cleared her bill
Kajol
What! Kajol reveals being restless during her wedding with Ajay Devgn, says “it was taking too long”
Ranveer Singh
OMG! Ranveer Singh was extremely nervous during the shoot of Dhindora Baje Re from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, here's why
Adhyayan Suman
Must read! Adhyayan Suman opens up about the backlash he received after ending his relationship with Kangana Ranaut