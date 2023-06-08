What!Kalki Koechlin opens up about being trolled for having a child out of wedlock, “He’s not interested in marriage”

MUMBAI: Kalki Koechlin is one of the finest actresses we have today in the Hindi film industry. Her performances in critically acclaimed films like Dev D, Margarita with a Straw, Shaitan and many more, have helped her carve a niche for herself in the acting space. Her performance and screen presence always lights up the screen.

Kalki, who will soon be seen in the OTT series Made In Heaven 2 was previously married to filmmaker Naurag Kashyap. She has now opened up on being trolled for being an unwed mother. She told an entertainment portal, “Not being married…I was already divorced. He was like, ‘I’m not interested in marriage.’ So we just made a conscious decision not to marry but we were living together.”

Kalki who has moved to Goa said that she frequently travels to Mumbai for work and keeps her visits short so she does not have to stay away too long from her daughter Sappho. She also mentioned that she met her partner Guy during an all girl’s trip to Israel. He was part of the music school her friend too had joined.

On the work front, Kalki will soon be seen in Goldfish with Deepti Naval. The film will be released on 25th August.

Credit-Indianexpress