THIS is when Alia Bhatt knew she wanted to be an actress

MUMBAI: Our very own Safeena from Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt has won our hearts over the years with her amazing acting skills and her on-screen presence. The actress showed potential right from her debut film Student of the Year.

The actress defines versatility with every role, and she is loved by the audiences as well as critics. Her performances in movies like Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi, and Kapoor and Sons made quite an impression.

Over the years, the actress has garnered a lot of love and appreciation for her hard work and acting skills.

But many of us do not know that being an actress was not a sudden decision for her. She knew that she wanted to be an actress since her childhood.

A throwback video on social media shows her revealing the same in a talk show.

Have a look.

In this video we see anchor Suresh Oberoi with Pooja Bhatt and little Alia Bhatt, where she says that she wants to be an actress.

This is indeed a very sweet video of little Alia. Her love and passion has brought her so far in the industry today.

