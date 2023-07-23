Whoa! THIS actor charged a whopping Rs 35 Crores for a cameo and it’s not Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya or Rajnikanth

These days while lead actors charge 100s of crores of rupees for a film, top actors charge staggering amounts just for small roles or cameos.
Ajay Devgn

MUMBAI: Sometimes a cameo plays a huge role in the success of a movie. Apart from the lead actors, the story and screenplay, cameos leave a lasting impression on movie goers. These days while lead actors charge 100s of crores of rupees for a film, top actors charge staggering amounts just for small roles or cameos. 

Let us have a look at the stars who charges huge sums for their cameos;

Ajay wins hands down, as he charged a whopping 35 crores for his cameo in the Oscar winning RRR. The SS Rajamouli film also had Alia Bhatt also had a 15 minute role for which she charged Rs 9 Crores

Huma Qureshi charged Rs 2 crores for a song in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Samantha Ruth Prabhu charged Rs 5 Crores for Pushpa The Rise’s song Oo Antaava.  

Meanwhile there are actors who also don’t charge a penny for their special appearances like SRK in R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Salman Khan in Pathaan. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA

    

    
 

RRR Ajay Devgn Alia Bhatt Ram Charan Jr NTR SS Rajamouli Tanhaji Singham Bholaa Kajol Baahubali Movie News TellyChakkar
