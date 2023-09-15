Whoa! THIS actor was the first to charge Rs 100 crores for a film, and its not Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajnikanth or Prabhas

MUMBAI: The Hindi Film industry has seen many superstars like SRK, Big B, Aamir among others. They are crowd pullers in cinema halls. But they also command a huge price. They have a massive fan following the world over.

But do you know which actor was the first to charge Rs 100 crores? Well it is none other than Salman Khan. The actor reportedly took home a whopping Rs 130 crores for the film Tiger Zinda Hai starring Katrina Kaif.

Salman also reportedly made a deal of 60 to 70 per cent of the total profits earned by Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. These YRF films did very well at the box office.

SRK, whose last film Pathaan was a blockbuster, earned him Rs 120 crores.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Tiger 3.

