Whoa! THIS actor was the first to charge Rs 100 crores for a film, and its not Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajnikanth or Prabhas

But do you know which actor was the first to charge Rs 100 crores?
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 07:30
movie_image: 
Amitabh

MUMBAI: The Hindi Film industry has seen many superstars like SRK, Big B, Aamir among others. They are crowd pullers in cinema halls. But they also command a huge price. They have a massive fan following the world over. 

Also Read-WOAH! Did Salman Khan hint at Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 in his new tweet? Here’s what fans have to say

But do you know which actor was the first to charge Rs 100 crores? Well it is none other than Salman Khan. The actor reportedly took home a whopping Rs 130 crores for the film Tiger Zinda Hai starring Katrina Kaif. 

Salman also reportedly made a deal of 60 to 70 per cent of the total profits earned by Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. These YRF films did very well at the box office. 

SRK, whose last film Pathaan was a blockbuster, earned him Rs 120 crores. 

Also Read-WOAH! Did Salman Khan hint at Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 in his new tweet? Here’s what fans have to say

 On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Tiger 3.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA

Big B Shah Rukh Aamir Rajinikanth Akshay Prabhas Tiger Zinda Hai Sultan Katrina Kaif YRF Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 07:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Is Priyanka Chopra really busy that she could not make it to Parineeti Chopra's wedding, check out the latest post of Priyanka Chopra
MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadda are married, the pictures of the wedding ceremony are getting viral all over...
EXCLUSIVE! Are Bhagya Lakshmi fame Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti dating?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.We have always been at...
Exclusive! Keh Doon Tumhein actress Swati Tarar joins Shabana Azmi and Shalini Pandey for Netflix’s upcoming series ‘Dabba Cartel’
MUMBAI: Digital content is being churned out in full force given the consumption rate and production houses are...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Misunderstandings! Ishaan upset with Shantanu standing for Savi
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Harini once again the victim of physical abuse
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Hawwt! These pictures actress Ruhi Singh are too hot to handle
MUMBAI:  Actress Ruhi Singh is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in acting space.  She is one such star...
Recent Stories
Priyanka Chopra
Must Read! Is Priyanka Chopra really busy that she could not make it to Parineeti Chopra's wedding, check out the latest post of Priyanka Chopra
Latest Video
Related Stories
Priyanka Chopra
Must Read! Is Priyanka Chopra really busy that she could not make it to Parineeti Chopra's wedding, check out the latest post of Priyanka Chopra
Ruhi Singh
Hawwt! These pictures actress Ruhi Singh are too hot to handle
Congratulations
Congratulations! Have a look at the wedding pictures of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadda
Madhu Chopra
Must read! Madhu Chopra reacts to Priyanka Chopra not attending Parineeti Chopra's wedding
SALMAN KHAN
Must read! Salman Khan jokes about his own films not working at the box office, here's what he said
PANKAJ TRIPATHI
Must read! Pankaj Tripathi decides not to abuse on-screen anymore, read to know more