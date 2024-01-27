Whoa! After Anushka Sharma Yami Gautam’s pregnancy rumors begin, here’s why

Now off late Kaabil actress Yami Gautam’s pregnancy has been gaining momentum and here’s why. Recently, Yami and her hubby Aditya Dhar were spotted
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/27/2024 - 21:01
Anushka

MUMBAI: Celebrity pregnancies have always been a hot topic. Recently Anushka and Virat’s second pregnancy has been in the news and their various sightings have intrigued fans. Now off late Kaabil actress Yami Gautam’s pregnancy has been gaining momentum and here’s why.

Recently, Yami and her hubby Aditya Dhar were spotted and what caught everyone’s attention is that Yami kept her dupatta of her bright pink outfit constantly near her stomach area, which netizens found a little suspicious. Check out the video here;

Yami and Aditya tied the knot in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh in 2021. The duo began dating after working together in the Vicky Kaushal starrer URI. 

Check out netizens reactions here;

On the work front, Yami will next be seen in the show Article 370.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/27/2024 - 21:01

