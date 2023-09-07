Whoa! From Akshay Kumar to Amitabh Bachchan, these stars have made it to the Guinness Book of World Records, find out why

MUMBAI: Getting your name registered in the renowned Guinness Book of World Records is no easy feat. It takes hard work, determination and talent to see your name among the best of best in the world. While worldwide many have done unusual and amazing things to be a part of history, our Bollywood industry hasn’t shied away from getting their names too! Let’s take a look at who has done what to achieve this.

Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle is known for her melodious voice in the hIndi film industry and has given us blockbuster hits like Yeh Vaada Raha, In Aankhon Ki Masti Mein and Nahin Nahin Abhi Nahin, among others. She has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for singing more than 11,000 solo and duet songs in over 20 Indian languages since 1947.

Kumar Sanu

Another talented singer of Bollywood, Kumar Sanu has hits like Tere Ishq Mein Naacheinge, Chura Ke Dil Mera, Ladki Badi Anjani Hai, among others. He has made it to the book for recording the most number of songs (28) in a day.

Lalita Pawar

The actress who was famous for playing negative roles in numerous films has made it to the world records for having the longest career.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has a massive fan following the world over. His charisma and stature is unmatched even today. Fondly known as Big B by his fans, he is the only actor who has sung the Shri Hanuman Chalisa with 19 popular playback singers.

Akshay Kumar

The original Khiladi of Bollywood is known to do his own stunts and has a loyal fan following. The actor has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for clicking over 184 selfies in 3 minutes.

Credit-DNA