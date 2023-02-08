Whoa! Amy Jackson burns up the screens with her hot summer look in a black bikini, check out her sizzling pics

MUMBAI: Amy Jackson is one of the hottest actresses of Bollywood and the South industry. She has been a part of many hit films and is also a mother to a 4 year old. The actress has a huge fan following who love to check other posts and pictures. Her latest pictures are proof that she is a total hottie.

Amy has shared a series of pictures where she is seen in a black as well as a pink bikini. Her son and boyfriend too are seen in some of the pictures. Fans have showered a lot of love for the post. She captionbed it, “Summer Lovin’”

Recently Amy shared that she is returning to Mumbai to shoot for an action film and shared some glimpses of her training. Check it out here;

Heading back to Mumbai soon to finish off my upcoming action film … training like a mofooo in the meantime

