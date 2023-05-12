Whoa! Animal: Bobby Deol's entry song 'Jamal Jamaloo' leaves fans impressed; Here's all about the original Iranian soundtrack

MUMBAI: Animal, a highly controversial film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Rashmika Mandana and Ranbir Kapoor, has received a lot of attention for its soundtrack as well as for its performances, violence, and scandalous content.

Animal has made over Rs 340 crore worldwide at the box office despite all the controversial views. Apart from the intimate and bloodbath scenes, actor Bobby Deol's entry scene, where the song titled "Jamaal Jamaaloo" plays in the background has gained a lot of attention online and is becoming quite popular. It's interesting to note that this tune, which revives the scenes, is an old Iranian track.

Bobby Deol, who appears in Animal as the primary antagonist, is receiving praise for his portrayal. More than that, people are really thrilled with his entry song. The legendary Iranian song Jamaal Jamaaloo was written by the Khatereh Group and originally released in Farsi.

"Oh my cutie, don't play with my heart; You are leaving, embarking on a journey; And I'm getting crazy; Oh my love, my beloved," reads the English translation of the lyrics.

The original video was released on a YouTube channel in 2013, and with the release of Animal, there was an unexpected increase in views and comments from Indian viewers.

Apart from Jamaal Jamaaloo, the film has A R Rahman's Dil Hai Chota Sa from Roja (1992) instrumental version and Ajay-Atul's composition Dolby Walya from the Marathi film Jaundya Na Balasaheb (2016). On social media, these two are also becoming very popular.

Bobby Deol took to his Instagram account to thank the supporters who showed him so much love for his role in Animal. He wrote, "Gratitude is the best attitude. Thank you all for your unwavering support and for allowing me to share my passion with you. Here's to many more moments together on this incredible journey! #Thankful #AnimalKaEnemy."

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

