Whoa! Armaan Malik set to tie the knot with Aashna Shroff in 2024; Reveals surprise proposal challenges

MUMBAI: Right now, well-known singer-songwriter Armaan Malik is living his finest life. He has been seeing Aashna Shroff for a long time, and in 2023 they decided to take their relationship to the next level. The singer's unexpected proposal stunned his girlfriend Aashna, and on October 22, 2023, the two became engaged. At last, Armaan revealed his and Aashna's wedding arrangements.

During an interview, Armaan Malik talked about how happy he has been in 2023 and he freely acknowledged that he had a strange experience. For those who are unaware, Armaan got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Aashna Shroff, in 2023 and released his second album after an almost nine-year hiatus.

Speaking on the same topic, he said, "2023 has been crazy both personally and professionally. I don't think there has been a better year for me. I can't wait for the next year now. 2024 is going to be better with lots of exciting stuff. I didn't anticipate a lot of things this year. I knew that I wanted to propose to Aashna, but I never had a month in my mind. I feel this year spoke to me. The year told me what I should do as a person and at what point in time. I went a lot with my Intuition and gut feeling. That is what made this year so magical for me."

Speaking along the same lines, Armaan Malik talked about his proposal to his partner, Aashna, and revealed how everything happened in the flow. He shared that he told her that they were going to a sporting event, but he went down on his knee and proposed to her at the venue.

Armaan added, "I really wanted to propose to Aashna by singing an original song. Also, with the proposal a lot of things happened spontaneously and in the flow. I really wanted it to be as natural as possible. I told her we were going to a sporting event. And at the venue, I was there with the guitar standing and then on my knees. It was a very organic proposal in a way. It was beautiful to have our family there as well, which was a mammoth task, and we were in our favorite city which is London. I'm so glad that it all fell together."

In addition, the artist revealed that he and Aashna will most likely get married in 2024 when asked if marriage was in the works. He declined to provide further information regarding the matter and stated that he was looking forward to it. According to him, "My father already said it. But yeah, we are looking forward to a wedding in 2024. I won't be able to reveal anything at this point, but, it definitely will happen next year and we're all looking forward to it."

Aashna Shroff shared two photos from her engagement ceremony on Instagram on October 23, 2023. The bride-to-be chose a stunning cream-toned saree with red flower designs for the momentous day, and she accessorized it with a glittering black sleeveless blouse. Aashna wore bold earrings, minimal makeup, and beachy waves in her hair to finish off her simple look. But Armaan, dressed in a beige tuxedo, looked dapper.

