Whoa! Armaan Malik set to tie the knot with Aashna Shroff in 2024; Reveals surprise proposal challenges

During an interview, Armaan Malik talked about how happy he has been in 2023 and he freely acknowledged that he had a strange experience. For those who are unaware, Armaan got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Aashna Shroff, in 2023 and released his second album after an almost nine-year hiatus.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/06/2024 - 20:07
movie_image: 
Armaan

MUMBAI: Right now, well-known singer-songwriter Armaan Malik is living his finest life. He has been seeing Aashna Shroff for a long time, and in 2023 they decided to take their relationship to the next level. The singer's unexpected proposal stunned his girlfriend Aashna, and on October 22, 2023, the two became engaged. At last, Armaan revealed his and Aashna's wedding arrangements.

Also read: Shocking! Armaan Malik gets slammed for calling Ranbir Kapoor by calling him 'Best Actor' in Animal

During an interview, Armaan Malik talked about how happy he has been in 2023 and he freely acknowledged that he had a strange experience. For those who are unaware, Armaan got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Aashna Shroff, in 2023 and released his second album after an almost nine-year hiatus.

Speaking on the same topic, he said, "2023 has been crazy both personally and professionally. I don't think there has been a better year for me. I can't wait for the next year now. 2024 is going to be better with lots of exciting stuff. I didn't anticipate a lot of things this year. I knew that I wanted to propose to Aashna, but I never had a month in my mind. I feel this year spoke to me. The year told me what I should do as a person and at what point in time. I went a lot with my Intuition and gut feeling. That is what made this year so magical for me."

Speaking along the same lines, Armaan Malik talked about his proposal to his partner, Aashna, and revealed how everything happened in the flow. He shared that he told her that they were going to a sporting event, but he went down on his knee and proposed to her at the venue.

Armaan added, "I really wanted to propose to Aashna by singing an original song. Also, with the proposal a lot of things happened spontaneously and in the flow. I really wanted it to be as natural as possible. I told her we were going to a sporting event. And at the venue, I was there with the guitar standing and then on my knees. It was a very organic proposal in a way. It was beautiful to have our family there as well, which was a mammoth task, and we were in our favorite city which is London. I'm so glad that it all fell together."

In addition, the artist revealed that he and Aashna will most likely get married in 2024 when asked if marriage was in the works. He declined to provide further information regarding the matter and stated that he was looking forward to it. According to him, "My father already said it. But yeah, we are looking forward to a wedding in 2024. I won't be able to reveal anything at this point, but, it definitely will happen next year and we're all looking forward to it."

Aashna Shroff shared two photos from her engagement ceremony on Instagram on October 23, 2023. The bride-to-be chose a stunning cream-toned saree with red flower designs for the momentous day, and she accessorized it with a glittering black sleeveless blouse. Aashna wore bold earrings, minimal makeup, and beachy waves in her hair to finish off her simple look. But Armaan, dressed in a beige tuxedo, looked dapper.

Also read: Armaan Malik set to launch first English single

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more news from the entertainment industry!

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis

singer songwriter Armaan Malik girlfriend Aashna Shroff Control David Massey Tu Hawa Naina Main hoon hero tera Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar Sau Aasmaan Dil Mein Tum Ho Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs Bum Bum Bole Taare Zameen Par Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy My Name is Khan Slumdog Millionaire TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/06/2024 - 20:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Adorable! Kumkum Bhagya actress Aparna Mishra re-shares a video of her with co-star Krishna Kaul spending time together
MUMBAI: One of the most loved ZEE TV shows, Kumkum Bhagya has seen a lot of changes over the time but has always...
Whoa! Armaan Malik set to tie the knot with Aashna Shroff in 2024; Reveals surprise proposal challenges
MUMBAI: Right now, well-known singer-songwriter Armaan Malik is living his finest life. He has been seeing Aashna...
Drop-Dead Gorgeous! Sakshi Malik just pushed the rewind button on her last year photo shoots breaking the internet with her ultra-hot avatars
MUMBAI : Sakshi Malik is a very well-known model and fitness influencer who will always be remembered for her...
Sizzling Hot! Tara Sutaria is here with a compilation of her photo shoots from 2023 and it’s all the hotness you can imagine
MUMBAI : Commencing her cinematic journey with the movie 'Student of the Year 2,' Tara Sutaria has traversed a...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Really! Abhira breaks down seeing Manish in critical condition
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  ...
Anupamaa: OMG! Ishani shivers to see the ugly fight between parents Adhik and Pakhi
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Armaan
Whoa! Armaan Malik set to tie the knot with Aashna Shroff in 2024; Reveals surprise proposal challenges
Latest Video
Related Stories
sakshi malik
Drop-Dead Gorgeous! Sakshi Malik just pushed the rewind button on her last year photo shoots breaking the internet with her ultra-hot avatars
tara sutiaria
Sizzling Hot! Tara Sutaria is here with a compilation of her photo shoots from 2023 and it’s all the hotness you can imagine
AR rahman
Happy Birthday A R Rahman! From Deadpool 2 to The Accidental Husband, times when Hollywood films borrowed the singer/musician’s music
Deepika
Sweet! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spotted on a cozy dinner date to celebrate the Fighter actress’s birthday
Ajay Devgn
Exciting! Ajay Devgn commences the shooting of Raid 2, film to have a November release
riva arora
Hotness Alert! Riva Arora is here to raise the temperature high with her hot new avatar in this new hot photo shoot