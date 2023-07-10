Whoa! Ayushmann Khurrana, Ahan Shetty and Ammy Virk to be part of Sunny Deol’s Border 2

After 26 long years, filmmaker JP Dutta and Sunny Deol are all set to bring Border 2 to cinema enthusiasts. Sunny is currently enjoying the success of his last release Gadar 2 and is getting praises for his performance and the film has already made Rs 524 crores at the box office.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/07/2023 - 18:06
movie_image: 
Ayushmann

MUMBAI: Border was one of the biggest blockbusters of 1997 with a stellar cast that included Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, Tabu, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna and many more. Fans of the JP Dutta directorial can rejoice as the film’s sequel is all set to hit cinemas.

Also Read- Must read! Ayushmann Khurrana reveals the real reason why An Action Hero floped, despite being a 'great film'

After 26 long years, filmmaker JP Dutta and Sunny Deol are all set to bring Border 2 to cinema enthusiasts. Sunny is currently enjoying the success of his last release Gadar 2 and is getting praises for his performance and the film has already made Rs 524 crores at the box office. 

As per reports, apart from Sunny Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ahan Shetty, and Punjabi star Ammy Virk will be part of the film. 

How excited are you for Border 2? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read- Surprising! Check out some of the most interesting facts about film 'Border', which completes 26 years

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit-Latestly 

Ayushmann Khurrana Ahan Shetty and Ammy Virk Border 2 Sunny Deol Akshaye Kumar Pooja Bhatt Suniel Shetty Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/07/2023 - 18:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to not release in North Indian multiplexes, here's why
MUMBAI: The makers of Leo, which is gearing up for a pan-Indian release this month, is facing issues with theatre...
Exclusive! Vaibhav wants love from Mrunal and property from Vandana, has a plan for both
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s new show ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’ is a refreshing love story. Starring Mohit Malik and Sayli...
Woah! To all the Anupamaa lovers, here’s Rupali Ganguly from her debut show, check it out
MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as...
Must read! Shahid Kapoor talks about his first impression on Jab We Met, read more
MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is a prolific actor who has made a mark for himself in the 20 years that he has worked in movies...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Sriti Jha shares a special message for Arjit Taneja as he preps for the semi – finale round
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Woah! Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal to join the panel with the rest of the Sharks in Shark Tank India 3
MUMBAI:The makers of the popular TV reality show, Shark Tank India have added another name to the existing panel of...
Recent Stories
Thalapathy
What! Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to not release in North Indian multiplexes, here's why
Latest Video
Related Stories
Thalapathy
What! Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to not release in North Indian multiplexes, here's why
Shahid
Must read! Shahid Kapoor talks about his first impression on Jab We Met, read more
Tabu
Woah! Tabu talks about playing a police officer in her previous films and a RAW agent in the upcoming one
Ali
Ali Merchant set to make Bollywood debut as a lead, in a film produced by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his brother Faizuddin Siddiqui!
Priyanka
OMG! Priyanka Chopra wants to protect her nieces amid the Sophie Turner - Joe Jonas divorce
Sharad
Happy Birthday Sharad Kelkar!From Bahubaali to XXX: Return of Xander Cage, times when the actor left us speechless with his intense voiceover