Whoa! Ayushmann Khurrana, Ahan Shetty and Ammy Virk to be part of Sunny Deol’s Border 2

MUMBAI: Border was one of the biggest blockbusters of 1997 with a stellar cast that included Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, Tabu, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna and many more. Fans of the JP Dutta directorial can rejoice as the film’s sequel is all set to hit cinemas.

After 26 long years, filmmaker JP Dutta and Sunny Deol are all set to bring Border 2 to cinema enthusiasts. Sunny is currently enjoying the success of his last release Gadar 2 and is getting praises for his performance and the film has already made Rs 524 crores at the box office.

As per reports, apart from Sunny Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ahan Shetty, and Punjabi star Ammy Virk will be part of the film.

