Whoa! Bobby Deol gears up for his first blockbuster with Animal in 28 years? The dashing actor has had 40 films out of which 28 were disasters with only 6 hits

The actor is all set to be seen in a never before seen avatar as a ruthless villain in the upcoming action thriller Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame.
MUMBAI: Bobby Deol is one of the most well known Hindi film heroes who also comes from the film family of Deols. While his dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny have made a mark in the industry, he has carved a niche of his own as well. The actor is all set to be seen in a never before seen avatar as a ruthless villain in the upcoming action thriller Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame.

Bobby’s look in Animal’s trailer has impressed everyone and fans are eager to see him as the bad-ass villain. The actor in his long career has had only 6 hits which include Barsaat, followed by Gupt, Soldier, Badal, Yamla Pagla Deewana, and Housefull 4. And after nearly 28 years many predict that his upcoming film Animal will be a game changer. The film is expected to open in the range of 40-50 crores going by the hype.

After Animal, Bobby will be seen in the Tamil film, Kanguva and two other Tamil films later. There is no stopping the actor now!

Bobby made his debut with Barsaat 28 years ago and will be creating history with Animal.

Earlier, reacting to the rumors of his character playing a cannibal in the film, Bobby had said, “Something different and really excited to see that I look different and you wanna know what I am doing in that shot but as I said I can’t tell you. I am definitely eating something in it. Chewing something.”

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 19:05

