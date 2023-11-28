Whoa! Check out Shilpa Shetty’s 100 crores sea-facing Mumbai bungalow

Her talent and acting skills are wonderful nonetheless. The actress is married to businessman Raj Kundra and the duo along with their two children are living a luxurious life.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 11/28/2023 - 19:25
movie_image: 
Shilpa

MUMBAI: Actress Shilpa Shetty, who made her acting debut in 1993's Baazigar, feels she was never given the credit she deserved. She is a big name in the industry and yet she was never labeled as the no.1 heroine. Her talent and acting skills are wonderful nonetheless. The actress is married to businessman Raj Kundra and the duo along with their two children are living a luxurious life.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s luxurious Juhu bungalow is one of the most expensive. Check out some of the images of the stunning home named Kinara.

The home has hand-picked antiques by Shilpa and she has made sure her home is as per Feng Shui and Vasu principles.

Shilpa’s love for Animal prints is quite evident in her drawing room that has zebra print cushions and other stunning items for decor.

The sitting are is a spacious area with ample sunlight and is furnishes with lavish sofas and chandeliers.

The passage to the room has gold accented decor that matches the other rooms in the house.

The dining area has an opulent chandelier, a long dinner table where many dinner parties have been hosted by the couple. 

A gorgeous and peaceful area in the house is where the temple is and it is devoted to Lord Ganesha.

The bedroom is specious and cozy. Speaking about her home, Shilpa once said, “The one thing that I like about Kinara is the view of the vast sea. You wake up looking at it and you go to sleep listening to the splashing sound of the waves at night. What I don't like about Kinara is that it requires high maintenance. Since it's a big property, it becomes quite difficult to maintain.”

The garden area is the highlight with a beautiful patio, sitting area and lots of greenery.

Shilpa was last seen in Sukhee that released on the 22nd of September.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- DNA

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 11/28/2023 - 19:25

