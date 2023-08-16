Whoa! THIS film is the Most watched film of the century, sold out 5 crore tickets and was labeled to be a flop before its release; it's not Pathaan, Dangal or Dhoom

MUMBAI: The first half of 2000 saw the birth of the term ‘the 100 crore club’. While Aamir Khan’s Ghajini was one of the first to earn over Rs 100 crores net in India, these days due to inflation and a humongous rise in ticket prices, reaching that number isn’t such a struggle now. SRK’s Pathaan reached that milestone in just 2 days for example.

These days, a film’s overall success is gauged by the number of tickets sold at the ticket counters and by that logic many films of today will be nowhere compared to the films from the past.

So when it comes to calculating the number of tickets sold, Prabhas starrer Baahubali takes the cake easily. But there is a film that no one thought would be the most watched one in this century. And it is none other than the Sunny Deol starrer Gadar. The film that also starred Ameesha Patel sold around 5.05 crore tickets. Interestingly many had predicted that the film would fail miserably at the box office but it all proved wrong when the film finally released.

No other film so far has come close to those numbers except Baahubali 2 which exceeded it. The other films that did extremely well in 2000 apart from these are Dangal, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Surprisingly Gadar’s numbers aren’t that impressive compared to films like Sholay (15-18 crores), Hum Aapke Hain Kaun (7.4 crore), Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (6.7 crore), Amar Akbar Anthony (6.2 crore), Kranti (6 crore), Bobby (5.3 crore), and Ganga Jamna (5.2 crore).

Credit-DNA

