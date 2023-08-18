Whoa! This former beauty queen turned film actress married an industrialist running a Rs 4130 crore business empire

MUMBAI: When it comes to marriages and relationships in Bollywood, they always seem to make headlines for the actors and are at times more spoken about than their careers. Today we speak about a well known and adored actress who won millions of hearts with her performances and went on to marry one of the richest industrialists. Read on to know who we are talking about.

We are talking about none other than the vivacious, bubbly and beautiful former Miss India Juhi Chawla who married Jay Mehta in 1995 at the peak of her career. Her films like Yes Boss, Lootere, Aaina, Darr, and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke were blockbusters and are still very much in the memories of many.

Apart from commercial films like the above she also acted in arty films like Jhankaar Beats (2003), 3 Deewarein (2003), My Brother Nikhil (2005), I Am (2011) and Gulaab Gang (2014).

Juhi became the co-owner of the Indian Premier League cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders along with Jay and actor Shah Rukh Khan. Jay Mehta owns the multinational company The Mehta Group that has offices in India, Africa, USA and Canada. As per the company’s official website, the firm controls assets worth USD 500 Million and has over 15000 employees worldwide.

Jay also owns Saurashtra Cement Ltd., and Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd.in India. Juhi and Jay have two children; son Arjun and daughter Janhavi.

Credit-DNA




