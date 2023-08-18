Whoa! Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan most expensive film till date made on THIS jaw-dropping budget

Jawan is said to be made on a budget of a whopping amount of Rs 300 Crores.
MUMBAI:After the super success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to be seen in the upcoming action-thriller Jawan by South director Atlee. The film has been on the watch list of SRK fans ever since it was announced. The film is now said to be Khan’s most expensive film of his career. Here is the jaw-dropping budget of the film.

Jawan is said to be made on a budget of a whopping amount of Rs 300 Crores. A source close to the project said, “Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan's most expensive film to date made on a budget of Rs. 300 crores. King Khan is known to be a gracious producer who loves to spend big to give his audience the best experience on the big screen. Atlee is also a director who is a big believer in the theatrical medium and the duo have come together to create one of the biggest action thrillers of all time.”

The source further added, “The action blocks are shot in big setups. The team went ahead to mount big sets rather than the greenscreen format used in Pathaan to give it a more realistic feel.”

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover. The movie is slated to release on 7th September 2023, and reportedly, the second song of the movie will be out next week.

