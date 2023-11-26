Whoa! From a luxury yacht, remote holidays, to strict parenting, check out the lifestyle of Anil and Tina Ambani

After the passing of Business tycoon Dirubhai Ambani, he passed on his company Reliance Industries Limited to his sons Anil and Mukesh.
MUMBAI: The Ambani family is one of the richest and most talked about in India. From a multi million business to a lineage that only one can only dream of, there is no dart of luxury in the family. After the passing of Business tycoon Dirubhai Ambani, he passed on his company Reliance Industries Limited to his sons Anil and Mukesh. 

IN 2004, both brothers admitted to having ownership issues. The company was divided into two. While most of the news is about Mukesh Ambani, Anil and his family hardly gets any mention. Well the latter’s morals and family values reflect much like those of the late Dirubhai Ambani.

Anil Ambani, who is the Chairman of Reliance ADA Group, Anil Ambani is a powerhouse in the business world. He got married to actress Tina Ambani in 1991. The latter is the Chairperson of various organizations, including Reliance Group, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Harmony for Silvers Foundation and Harmony Art Foundation. 

The couple have two sons Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Amban. 

During an interview, Tina spoke about being a strict mother and hands on wife. She said she kept a check on her boys while growing up and made sure they were obedient. 

Anil on the other hand does not drink alcohol and keeps a clean and healthy lifestyle and wakes up at 5 am everyday. 

Tina once mentioned that she prefers staying away from media glare and does not like the Mumbai social life much as much of it is toxic and involves gossipping. 

The family despite having gone through major losses are still going strong due to their strong values and mentality. Tina said she doesn't believe in showing off her luxury assets and does not believe in wearing brands all the time. Interestingly Anil gifted Tina a Yacht on her birthday which the latter said was her long cherished dream that came true. 

Tina said that Anil is the one who loves to splurge on family holidays. They usually like going to remote places for their holidays. 

