Whoa! From Maduri Dixit’s saree to Salman Khan’s towel, these items of film stars have been auctioned for Lakhs of rupees; Read on to know more

From Maduri Dixit's saree to Salman Khan's towel, these items of film stars have been auctioned for Lakhs of rupees

So today we bring you items used by popular celebs in their movies that have been auctioned for lakhs of Rupees.
Maduri Dixit

MUMBAI :Hindi film actors are popular all over the world. They have a massive fan following and not only their films and performances, but their outfits worn in these films become iconic. While makers spent crores on their films and sets, they also spent money on getting the actors and actresses ready for their role in the film. These items worn or used by the actors in films become a rage among their fans.

Also Read-WOAH! Did Salman Khan hint at Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 in his new tweet?

Aamir Khan’s bat-Lagaan

Lagaan that released in 2000 was a blockbuster and also made it to the Oscar nominations. The bat used by Aamir Khan’s character Bhuvan was auctioned and was sold for Rs 1 lakh 56 thousand. The bat also had Aamir’s autograph on it.

Salman Khan’s towel-Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Salman Khan’s dance step in the song ‘Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din’ was a rage, where he moved a towel between his legs. The towel sold for Rs 1 lakh 42 thousand.

Akshay Kumar’s Shri Krishna costume- OMG

Akshay Kumar wore a Shri Krishna costume in the hit film that reportedly was sold for Rs 15 lakh.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s saree- Heroine

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s performance in Heroine was praised and while the film received mixed reviews, Kareena’s dance in the song ‘Halkat Jawani’ was a rage. The two sarees that she wore in the film were sold for an exorbitant amount, which the actress gave to charity.

Also Read- Interesting! This is what Madhuri Dixit had to say about doing intimate scenes after marriage

Madhuri Dixit’s saree-Beta

The film Beta starring Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit was a massive hit at the box office. The song Dhak Dhak became a love anthem among fans and the saree worn by Madhuri was reportedly sold for Rs 80 thousand.

Which is your favorite film out of these?

Tell us in the comments below.
