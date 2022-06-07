Whoa! Pushpa fame Samantha Ruth Prabhu to make her Bollywood debut with THIS popular actor, deets inside

MUMBAI: Samantha Ruth Prabhu who is basking in the success of her last film ‘Pushpa: The Rise co-starring Allu Arjun, is all set to make her big Bollywood debut alongside Vicky Donor fame Ayushmann Khurrana. Samantha gave a glimpse of her talent in Raj and DK’s The Family Fan.

There have been several rumours regarding Samantha’s maiden Bollywood venture but a latest media report claims that the diva has signed her first Hindi film opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The film will reportedly be a commercial entertainer and is said to be backed by Dinesh Vijan.

A source was quoted saying, “She has been offered dozens of films and web shows in the last 8–9 months, but only a few of them could titillate her even for consideration. Dinesh Vijan’s film is one of the most exciting scripts Samantha has come across, and there is no way she could have passed it on. It’s a perfect Bollywood launch for Samantha as she will be playing the central character in the film alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in a parallel lead.”

However, an official announcement is still awaited regarding the same.

Recently, there have been several reports stating that Samantha is also in talks for a film to be produced by Taapsee Pannu.

Credit: Times Now